Controversial WWE star to join The Judgment Day for a special purpose? Analyzing the chances

Last week on RAW, Damian Priest from The Judgment Day was stopped from cashing in his Money in the Bank contract by Drew McIntyre. The Scotsman has not yet faced any consequences from The Judgment Day. However, given the nature of the heel faction, McIntyre might soon be in danger from them.

There is a possibility that The Judgment Day could use the help of a controversial star to exact revenge on Drew McIntyre. The controversial star in question is Logan Paul. After registering a win over Dillon Danis in their boxing match, Paul will return to RAW next week.

The reason why he could be the one to help The Judgment Day is because during a recent interview with WWE's The Bump, Damian Priest revealed Rhea Ripley has a plan for McIntyre. While he didn't reveal what the plan was, there could be a chance of Paul being the missing piece of the puzzle.

By attacking Drew McIntyre and helping The Judgment Day, Logan Paul could announce himself as a World Title challenger, and gain the backing of one of the strongest factions in WWE. He is at the moment set to appear on SmackDown as well, to confront United States Champion Rey Mysterio.

While this angle is speculative, it will be interesting to see in what direction the Stamford-based promotion goes.

Before The Judgment Day, Drew McIntyre will face Sami Zayn next week

On the latest edition of RAW, Drew McIntyre was at the center of the episode. In his first segment on the show, the Scotsman was involved in a dialogue with Seth Rollins. During this promo, the duo discussed everything, from McIntyre's meeting with Rhea Ripley to The Bloodline.

Later backstage, McIntyre was spotted with Sami Zayn. The Scotsman confronted Zayn for trusting Jey Uso so easily and told the 39-year-old he would never be a world champion. This statement from Drew McIntyre was not received well by Zayn, who challenged the former to a match.

McIntyre, who has developed a reputation for not backing from a fight, was quick to accept the challenge. This led to a confirmed match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn for next week's episode of Monday Night RAW.

While it will be hard to predict who will win, it'll be interesting to see how WWE progresses the story going forward. Especially for Sami Zayn, who must now focus on a singles career as Kevin Owens was traded to Friday Night SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on the story on Monday Night RAW right now? Sound off in the comments below!