Corey Graves claims current WWE star is the best wrestler in the world

Corey Graves has praised Seth Rollins following his recent series of WWE matches against Cody Rhodes.

Rollins lost one-on-one contests against The American Nightmare at WrestleMania 38, WrestleMania Backlash, and Hell in a Cell. Yet, the former WWE Champion emerged from the rivalry with an enhanced reputation and momentum as a bad guy.

Speaking on his “After The Bell” podcast, Graves claimed nobody in the wrestling industry is as good as Rollins right now.

“For my money, as a fan of this business, in my not quite humble opinion, Seth Freakin’ Rollins is the best sports entertainer, professional wrestler, superstar, whatever label you wanna put on him, on earth,” Graves said. “Not just in WWE, not in America, in the world. I believe that in my soul.”

WWE @WWE



"I'd like to dedicate my VICTORY tonight as well as my eventual victory at



#WWERaw Allow @WWERollins to be frank..."I'd like to dedicate my VICTORY tonight as well as my eventual victory at #MITB to @CodyRhodes !" Allow @WWERollins to be frank..."I'd like to dedicate my VICTORY tonight as well as my eventual victory at #MITB to @CodyRhodes!"#WWERaw https://t.co/OXKSsAPNBF

Rollins defeated AJ Styles on the latest episode of RAW to book his spot in the Money in the Bank ladder match on July 2.

Corey Graves’ take on the Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins feud

Following Hell in a Cell, the RAW commentator earned rave reviews online for his heartfelt commentary during the main event. He compared the injured Rhodes’ performance to “a fallen angel with a broken wing.”

Regarding Rollins’ role in the rivalry, Graves had nothing but praise for the former Shield member.

“The trilogy of matches with Cody, and then to recover after losing in Hell in a Cell, coming up on the short end of this hot rivalry, the focal point story, without missing a beat, reinsert himself in the top tier as the number one villain, bad guy on Monday Night RAW and continue to churn out these epic matches almost effortlessly, there’s no one that can touch Rollins, in my opinion,” Corey Graves added.

While Rollins prepares for Money in the Bank, Rhodes underwent successful surgery last week to repair his torn pectoral tendon. He is expected to be out of action for nine months, but hopefully will return stronger.

Please credit “After The Bell” and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Is Seth Rollins the best wrestler in the world? Yes No 10 votes so far