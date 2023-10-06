Cost The Judgment Day - 4 ways former champion could return to WWE at Fastlane 2023

This Saturday, WWE will present the Fastlane Premium Live Event from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, with many of the company's top stars on the show.

A performer who was signed to World Wrestling Entertainment this summer is former United States Champion Carlito. He has yet to make his official return, despite being on the books for a few months, with reports stating that creative does not have plans for him at this time.

Therefore, we are going to take a look at four potential ways the Puerto Rican star could make his official return at Fastlane this Saturday.

#4 Carlito officially joins the Latino World Order

At Backlash in Puerto Rico this past May, Carlito made a one-off appearance at the show as he helped the Latino World Order in their match against The Judgment Day.

Speaking to Metro after Backlash, Carlito was asked about his future with the company and if he would be open to a return.

"Yeah, I'm open to whatever, any good offer from anywhere, it doesn't matter. Thing is, nobody calls me so I don't sit by the phone either. If something comes up, great, if not I keep doing what I'm doing." (H/T Metro.co.uk)

At Fastlane this weekend, Rey Mysterio, Santos Escobar, and either Joaquin Wilde or Cruz Del Toro, will take on the terrifying trio of Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

In recent weeks, Lashley and The Profits have beaten down the LWO. Therefore, Carlito may make his official comeback to aid his friends against WWE's newest heel stable.

#3 The Judgment Day loses their cool

In one of the marquee matches of the show, Damian Priest and Finn Balor of The Judgment Day will put their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on the line against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

During their reign of dominance, The Judgment Day have used the numbers game in order to pick up wins.

Carlito could be the X factor in this match if he comes down and aids Rhodes and Uso to even the numbers at ringside and thwart the conniving duo of Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley.

One person who had issues with Carlito earlier this year and does not want to see him back in WWE is Dominik Mysterio. He recently sent a warning to the 44-year-old while speaking to Metro.

"For sure, that’s definitely an interesting match,” Dominik said. “I know he’s had some history with my dad from back in the day, but for his sake I hope he doesn’t. He’s gonna have a problem with the Judgment Day and we’re gonna stomp him out." (H/T Metro)

#2 Carlito interacts with WWE's GOAT

Expand Tweet

In 2004, Carlito shocked the world when he made his official WWE debut on SmackDown and went one-on-one with John Cena for the United States Championship, going on to win the belt.

Over the years, both stars have had various matches with each other that have wowed crowds. Cena is now back in the company and set to team with The Megastar LA Knight against Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline this Saturday at Fastlane. Fans may see the pair of them back on screen together, sooner rather than later.

During a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet, Carlito looked back on his debut with John Cena as well as how handled the nerves in such a pressure situation.

“I was nervous for a little bit of course. Also, I like it when you have no choice. You have to go out there and perform. When you realized it’s like that, it kind of takes the pressure off you. It’s like, number one, I’m not going back to Puerto Rico, number 2, I’m not going to fail in front of a live audience. So, you just kind of lose those nerves and do what you do.” (H/T WrestlingHeadlines)

#1 A backstage appearance

Given that he has already re-signed with WWE, many fans are already aware of reports that he is back with the company. Therefore, a simple but effective way in which Carlito could make his return could be during a backstage segment.

This could be via an interview with Cathy Kelley or interacting with a superstar in the locker room.

Over the years, this method to introduce a returning or debuting star in WWE has worked very effectively, with the performer having an immediate creative direction following their surprise appearance on-screen.

AEW spy in WWE? Check out this crazy idea right here.