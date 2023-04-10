Could 34-year-old star return to WWE RAW under Vince McMahon's regime? Exploring 8 months of absence and more

A few WWE RAW returns, and possible debuts, are expected to occur in the future after the draft was officially announced last week. Since every single star is eligible to be drafted, a familiar face might also join the mix.

Veer Mahaan recently made headlines after he sent a cryptic message on social media, simply stating that he was coming and "see you soon." Due to this, many speculate that the 34-year-old could be one of the drafted names. With this in mind, it's possible that the superstar might be returning to RAW.

Veer Mahaan @VeerMahaan I'm coming

See you soon. I'm comingSee you soon.

It has been eight months since Veer Mahaan last appeared on the red brand, where he battled Beaux Keller in August 2022. On his main-roster debut a year ago, he attacked Rey and Dominik Mysterio. However, he returned to NXT in October and reformed former tag team Indus Sher alongside Sanga. Veer Mahaan was last seen at the developmental brand's Roadblock event in February, where they teamed up with Jinder Mahal. Unfortunately, they were unable to defeat the trio of The Creed Brothers and Bron Breakker.

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Triple H announced the 2023 WWE Draft. He stated that every superstar has the potential to be drafted, including those in NXT.

Top WWE RAW star scheduled for a one-on-one match after recent return last week

While Veer Mahaan's WWE RAW return is still unconfirmed, one top star who has been confirmed to be back in action is Matt Riddle. Fans hadn't seen him since December last year, but that changed when Riddle returned to RAW after 'Mania this past week.

Riddle was last seen in a match against Solo Sikoa, where The Original Bro was written off programming after an attack from the Samoan. However, it was later reported that this was because Riddle failed a drug test, stating that the Stamford-based promotion wanted him to undergo rehab first. He will now have his first televised match of the year against The Miz after their unpleasant encounter last week. Still, this won't be Matt's first match back.

In last week's episode of SmackDown, Matt helped Sami Zayn against Solo Sikoa and Jey Uso. After the show went off-air, Solo and Riddle squared off. The latter won the match via disqualification after Jey interfered, but Sami helped The Original Bro.

With the WWE Draft now confirmed to take place very soon, it will be interesting to see which stars will return or make their main roster debuts during the shakeup.

