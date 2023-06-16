Could 4-time Intercontinental Champion return after injury and dethrone Gunther?

Gunther has asserted dominance since the moment he debuted on the WWE main roster. After holding the Intercontinental Champion for over 370 days, he is just two weeks away from surpassing Don Muraco's 42-year-old record. The champ's recent challengers were Mustafa Ali and Xavier Woods, so fellow high-flyer Kofi Kingston could return to beat some respect into The Ring General.

The four-time Intercontinental Champion was last seen on the March 3rd episode of SmackDown. He suffered an ankle injury during a brawl segment and was replaced by Xavier Woods in the Fatal-Five Way Qualifying Match for the Intercontinental Championship. He underwent surgery on March 17th, and stitches were removed from his leg two weeks later.

According to the latest update, The New Day member is planning to make an imminent return. WWE could explore a first-time-ever singles match between him and Gunther. The Ring General humiliated Xavier Woods, and it's only fitting that Kofi Kingston steps up to him next on RAW. However, The Jamaican Sensation doesn't have the momentum backing him to end Gunther's historic reign.

Instead, Gunther defeating Woods and Kingston may prompt the return of The Powerhouse of Positivity, Big E. Fan support for the former World Champion to have an impromptu title run after his comeback has been massive. E has been absent for over a year and is rumored to be ready for a return, and a backstage update mentioned that The New Day versus Imperium is in the charts for the future.

Following a clash between the two stables, Big E and Gunther could square off for the Intercontinental Championship. The former WWE Champion is a credible threat to any top star.

Gunther's next big opponent: Big E hasn't ruled out a WWE return

Kofi Kingston is expected to be wrestling-ready in a couple of months, if not soon. He has begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando to "work his way back to the fold." There is no solid evidence of when Big E will be back, but he did hint that he isn't planning to hang up his boots yet.

"I have no function issues, no pain issues, I've been in the gym since two weeks after I broke my neck. I'm feeling great. Obviously, your neck has to be in a certain condition to deal with the rigors of being in the ring on a nightly basis." [H/T Fightful]

On May 25, The New Day made a non-wrestling appearance on the Celebrity Prank Wars show. Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon took jibes at each other while Big E's relationship with pancakes was further explored.

Poll : 0 votes