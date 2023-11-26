Could AJ Lee potentially make her WWE comeback following CM Punk's return? Exploring the last time she competed in the ring and more

CM Punk was fired from WWE on the day of his marriage to AJ Lee, and now he’s back in the company. The Chicago native made his rumored return to the promotion following the Men’s WarGames main event match between Team Cody Rhodes and The Judgment Day.

Fans might be wondering if AJ Lee will follow in her husband’s footsteps and return to WWE. While a comeback cannot be ruled out, AJ’s history of neck injuries can potentially prevent her from returning to her former promotion as an in-ring competitor.

Also, her contract with WOW – Women of Wrestling is set to end this year, and AJ had said she would be departing WOW at the end of her season-long contract. She is currently working as an executive producer and a color commentator for the Los Angeles-based promotion.

It is possible that AJ could join CM Punk in WWE (as a backstage producer or a coach on NXT) after her contract with WOW comes to an end. The two were last seen together in a WWE ring nearly a decade ago.

When was AJ Lee’s final WWE match?

AJ Lee had a great career in WWE. She was arguably the top female star of the company during the Divas era and held the belt for 295 days before dropping it to Saraya (better known as Paige) on the April 7, 2014, episode of WWE RAW.

Her last WWE match took place on the RAW after WrestleMania 31, where she competed in a six-woman tag team match. She subsequently retired from active in-ring competition, citing cervical spine issues and the controversy surrounding her husband CM Punk’s WWE departure as the reasons for her departure.

