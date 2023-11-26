5 Possible feuds for CM Punk after WWE Survivor Series: WarGames return

CM Punk made a huge comeback at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. The Second City Saint returned to his former company following the Men’s WarGames main event between Team Cody (Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, Seth Rollins, and Sami Zayn) against The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

Punk’s WWE return had been rumored for weeks. The Straight Edge Superstar had dropped multiple teases for a return to the sports entertainment juggernaut in the lead-up to the November 25 Premium Live Event.

With that being said, let’s take a look at five possible feuds for CM Punk following his illustrious return at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

#5. Shinsuke Nakamura

Shinsuke Nakamura had been calling out a mystery opponent in the lead-up to Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The King of Strong Style said he knew the person was close, leading fans to believe the person could be none other than CM Punk.

Punk vs. Nakamura could be the potential feud for one of the PLEs in 2024. Nakamura has even adopted GTS, a move popularized by Punk, as one of his signature moves in WWE. It remains to be seen if the two will come face-to-face on WWE RAW next Monday.

#4. Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio’s growth as a performer over the past year has been nothing short of phenomenal. The Judgment Day star is the current NXT North American Champion and one of the workhorses across all three brands.

There’s no denying that Dominik Mysterio would get a major boost out of working a feud with CM Punk. He’s already a heat magnet. A match with Punk can potentially elevate the young star to greater heights in the future.

#3. Gunther can put his Intercontinental on the line against CM Punk

Gunther is arguably the greatest WWE Intercontinental Champion of all time. The Ring General has had successful title defenses against the likes of Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, and Chad Gable, to name a few. His most recent title defense came against former eight-time Intercontinental Champion The Miz.

Gunther can potentially put his Intercontinental Championship on the line against CM Punk at a Premium Live Event. Punk himself is a former Intercontinental Champion and can create a match of the year contender with the Ring General.

#2. Randy Orton

Randy Orton made his illustrious return to WWE after 18 months at Survivor Series: WarGames. The Viper had been out of action with back injuries he accumulated over the years of giving his opponents the iconic RKO.

Orton and Punk have a storied history. They had an underrated feud in 2011. The Viper can potentially enter into a feud with Punk because of how his return was followed by Orton’s return at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023.

#1. Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins’ tumultuous history with CM Punk is well documented. The Visionary even referred to the Chicago native as a ‘locker room cancer’ and told him to stay away in an interview with Nick Hausman from earlier this year.

WWE has teased a program between Punk and Rollins in the lead-up to Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The former rivals can potentially clash for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 next year.

Who do you think should be CM Punk’s first feud after WWE comeback?

