Could AJ Styles be WWE’s secret weapon to dismiss 38-year-old star on SmackDown? Analyzing the potential 

AJ Styles is currently involved in a high-profile feud against the Bloodline and the Judgment Day on SmackDown. In the recent edition of the Blue brand, the Phenomenal One faced Finn Balor in a singles bout, which ended with Jimmy Uso interfering and costing Styles his match, leading to Balor's victory.

However, it seems like the company might be using Styles as a secret weapon to dismiss the possibility of Cody Rhodes moving to SmackDown.

The possible reason behind this could be the current booking direction of the company. Since Styles recently suffered a loss due to interference from The Judgment Day, the company will likely continue this angle. Last week, the villainous faction also aided The Bloodline against AJ Styles.

So this might turn into The Phenomenal One challenging Damian Priest and Balor for their Undisputed Tag Team titles, potentially by aligning himself with John Cena.

For those unaware, on the latest edition of SmackDown, The Cenation Leader was a special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect. However, he was interrupted by Jimmy & Solo Sikoa, who eventually attacked the 16x World Champion. This led to AJ Styles making the save and rescuing John Cena, which might be a hint towards their potential alliance.

Regarding Cody Rhodes, there were speculations that since Jey Uso was traded to RAW, The American Nightmare could be the one moving to the blue brand as a replacement. However, the company might reconsider this trade after the recent appearance of The Rock on SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see how things unfold, especially after the possibility of a match between Reigns and The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

AJ Styles' massive upcoming plans in WWE

According to reports and rumors, The Phenomenal One appears to be in line for a major push in the coming months. Speculations suggest that AJ Styles and John Cena might team up to face Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso at Fastlane 2023, given their ongoing storyline angle.

Furthermore, it's highly likely that Styles will eventually face Roman Reigns due to his feud with Jimmy Uso & Solo Sikoa. There are also rumors that a potential match between The Tribal Chief and The Phenomenal One will take place at this year's Crown Jewel Premium Live event.

Expand Tweet

Fans are excited and thrilled to see the upcoming progression in the whole storyline involving Styles. The reunion of Styles and Cena is likely to generate more anticipation regarding this angle.

What does Rhea whisper into Dom's ears? We asked her right here