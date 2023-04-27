Could Bray Wyatt return at the 2023 WWE Draft? Backstage reaction on his current status disclosed

Bray Wyatt has not made an appearance on WWE programming since March. With hardly any updates regarding his condition, fans have begun to speculate on whether he will return for the WWE Draft.

Wyatt is best known for his eerie and enigmatic personas, using them to his advantage during promo segments. He last feuded with Bobby Lashley after Elimination Chamber 2023. The All Mighty seemed unfazed by Wyatt's mind games as the company geared up for WrestleMania 39. However, everything came to a halt once Bray Wyatt was suddenly absent from the program.

Some fans suspected that this could have been due to Vince McMahon's return as the two are not on the best of terms. It was reported later on that The Eater of Worlds is suffering from an undisclosed health issue.

Wrestling veteran Konnan provided a potential update on Bray Wyatt's return. One of the wrestlers informed him that Wyatt is suffering from something physically hindering him. Konnan is unsure whether he's injured or if his condition will improve.

"[Have you heard a lot of good things about Bray Wyatt?] No, but I do, somebody told me this in WWE, one of the wrestlers, that there's something wrong with him physically. So, I don't know if he's injured or what, but yeah," said Konnan.

For now, fans may have to wait considerably longer for Bray Wyatt's return. With the WWE Draft coming up this week, his draft plans may be put to the side until he is cleared to compete again.

Bray Wyatt and other superstars that could miss the WWE Draft

The 2023 WWE Draft will be happening in just a few days on April 28 and May 1. Triple H promised that the two-day event will change the game moving forward in the industry. All superstars will be eligible, and WWE recently released a graphic containing almost the entire roster.

While this isn't the official list, it's the closest thing to it, and many have noticed a considerable number of absentees in the photo.

Fans speculated on The Fiend's comeback, but will most likely end up disappointed due to Wyatt's condition. Randy Orton has also been out of action due to fusion surgery on his lower back, though there have been rumors of his return during the Draft.

Meanwhile, Big E suffered his terrible neck injury last year and his future in the ring is still unclear. WWE gave Lita an injury angle after Trish Stratus' latest heel turn and her absence from the graphic could hint at her departure.

A graphic posted by WWE

Those that are notably absent and who are currently uninjured are Alexa Bliss, Logan Paul, Trish Stratus, and Carmella.

