Could CM Punk's WWE return pave the way for/alleviate 42-year old's comeback soon? Exploring the possibility

At the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event, WWE fans were treated to a surprise as CM Punk made his much-awaited return to the Stamford-based promotion. Punk's return to WWE opens up several possibilities and storylines the promotion can explore in the coming weeks.

However, along with the creative benefit, the 45-year-old's return might also pave the way for the return of a former WWE superstar. The wrestler in question is the popular Japanese star Kenta (fka Hideo Itami). The former WWE star did not have the best time in the Stamford-based promotion during his last run.

Nearly three years ago, the Japanese wrestler opened up and said his time in WWE was one of the most frustrating times of his career. However, since then, Kenta seems to have let things go, and a return to the Stamford-based promotion seems like a possibility.

Several speculations suggest the former NXT star is the man behind Shinsuke Nakamura's promos. While Kenta's return might or might not happen, the fact CM Punk returned would give hope to the WWE Universe. If the promotion manages to land the Japanese superstar, they will have a formidable roster. And we may finally get the bout that determines who hit the best Go 2 Sleep.

Update on the incident between CM Punk and Seth Rollins after Survivor Series: WarGames

Towards the end of Survivor Series: WarGames, Seth Rollins was in a good mood because his team had registered a victory over The Judgment Day. However, Rollins' happiness turned into frustration and anger when he witnessed CM Punk make his return to WWE.

While Rollins' reaction was not shown on television, several fans present in the arena captured the same. An irate Rollins was seen screaming and abusing Punk, who was busy soaking in the love he received from his home crowd. Since the clips went viral, many have been wondering if Rollins' reaction was real or part of a storyline.

As per wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, the World Heavyweight Champion abusing and screaming at Punk was all part of a storyline. On the Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer said:

"As far as the Seth thing goes, that was all an angle... That was 100% angle."

The major reason fans were confused about Rollins' reaction is because the World Heavyweight Champion is known to have a dislike towards CM Punk. However, given his reaction is part of a developing angle, it will be interesting to see Punk and Rollins share the ring. The feud will be worth watching.

