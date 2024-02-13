Could Cody Rhodes be replaced again at WrestleMania 40? Analyzing furious WWE star’s threat on RAW

Cody Rhodes briefly ceded his WrestleMania 40 spot to The Rock, only for the WWE Universe to organize a massive movement to ensure the former was booked in the main event of The Show of Shows. That said, could the two-time Royal Rumble winner's spot again be in jeopardy due to another star?

The person in question is none other than Drew McIntyre. He once again got into a brawl with Rhodes on RAW this week. After The American Nightmare made the save for Sami Zayn, McIntyre threatened him that he wouldn't make it to WrestleMania 40.

McIntyre could injure Rhodes in kayfabe on the Road to WrestleMania, similar to how he put CM Punk out of action. The Straight Edge Superstar tore his triceps during the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match. McIntyre assaulted him on the RAW after the premium live event.

Cody Rhodes versus Drew McIntyre seems to be a filler feud for both men in the lead-up to the WrestleMania. While Rhodes isn't advertised for a match at Elimination Chamber: Perth, McIntyre is set to compete in the men's Chamber match to earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship.

Cody Rhodes to join forces with former champions on the Road to WrestleMania 40? Looking at the possibility

Seth Rollins proposed an alliance between him and Cody Rhodes on this week's RAW. The Visionary dropped a major Shield reference when he said The American Nightmare could not battle The Rock and Roman Reigns alone.

The RAW Superstars could be joined by Randy Orton and Jey Uso in their feud against the new Bloodline on the Road to WrestleMania 40. Given their differences with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso, Orton and Jey might not mind helping Rhodes and Rollins to even the odds.

The Bloodline will be on SmackDown on Friday. It remains to be seen what Rocky and Reigns will have to say in the aftermath of the WrestleMania XL Kickoff press event.

