Could forgotten WWE Superstar return to attack Edge on SmackDown tonight? Looking at the possibility

Tonight's anticipated edition of WWE SmackDown at Madison Square Garden is already sold out. The show will feature the pivotal return of Edge, who has been absent from WWE television for a while now. The Rated-R Superstar will make his comeback on the blue brand as a special guest on The Grayson Waller Effect.

However, it seems like another major WWE Superstar could also make his return and target the Hall of Famer. The superstar in question is Bray Wyatt, who hasn't been seen on television since before WrestleMania. Wyatt's absence has led to some fans even forgetting about his presence in the company.

Edge & Bray Wyatt has never wrestled each other yet

The potential return of Bray Wyatt and his attack on the former WWE Champion would undoubtedly have a significant impact. As we are on the road to SummerSlam 2023, a confrontation between Wyatt and Edge could generate massive hype for the Biggest Party of the Summer.

However, it is important to note that there are currently no reports or any information regarding Wyatt's current situation. This makes it highly unlikely that he will make a surprise return on tonight's edition of SmackDown. As fans eagerly await The Grayson Waller Effect, featuring the former Royal Rumble winner, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold during the segment.

Edge's plans for SummerSlam 2023

As The Hall of Famer is set to make his return on the road to SummerSlam 2023, it is likely that he will be involved in a match at the Biggest Party of the Summer. However, there have been hints that SummerSlam could potentially be The Rated-R Superstar's last premium live event in the company.

Edge's return at Madison Square Garden could serve as the starting point for his SummerSlam storyline. With his involvement with Grayson Waller, there is a possibility that Waller could be his opponent for the upcoming PLE.

Edge is rumored to wrestle at SummerSlam 2023

Waller recently had a significant segment with John Cena at Money in the Bank 2023, indicating that WWE wants to elevate Waller to the next level. A match and feud against a veteran would provide a platform for Waller to showcase his skills. Even this will give Waller a chance to perform at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

The WWE Hall of Famer has always been willing to help the new generation of talent. It is indeed a possibility that Grayson Waller could attack The Rated-R Superstar during their segment on SmackDown, setting up a match between them for SummerSlam.

