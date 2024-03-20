Could former WWE star AJ Lee ever make an in-ring return? Reflecting on her previous statement

Ever since CM Punk returned to the ring after several years of hiatus from the wrestling business, fans have been clamoring for AJ Lee to make her own comeback, especially now that Punk is in WWE. But could she make her in-ring return? In this article, we look to answer that question.

While it's clear that AJ Lee could make an in-ring return if she wanted to, the question is whether she will. Towards the end of last year, Lee took to social media to end speculation of her WWE return after a video of her training with CM Punk went viral.

Lee made it clear that she was just helping out her husband and then went back into retirement. So, based on her comments, it looks like Lee is going to remain retired for the foreseeable future.

"I bumped for @heelsstarz & @cmpunk and then went back into retirement."

Lee's final wrestling match took place on the March 30, 2015 episode of WWE RAW, where she teamed with Naomi and Paige (now known as Saraya) to defeat Natalya and The Bella Twins. WWE announced her retirement the following month, which came as a bit of a shock to her fans.

CM Punk had a heartfelt message for AJ Lee

While AJ Lee may be retired from in-ring competition, her husband, CM Punk, has been making waves since he returned to the ring a couple of years ago.

The Straight Edge Superstar even made his return to WWE, which many people thought was impossible. Since returning, Punk hasn't hesitated to mention his wife's name on television. He said hi to her when he cut his first promo since returning and even mentioned her name at the WrestleMania XL press event.

AJ Lee just celebrated her 37th birthday, and CM Punk had a beautiful message for his wife on social media.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend. The love of my life. Smartest most delicious big brained lady with an a** that don’t quit. My wife! @theajmendez," wrote CM Punk on Instagram.

Check out his post here.

CM Punk is set to make an appearance next week on RAW in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois. It will be interesting to see if he will confront Drew McIntyre regarding all the things he has said about the Straight Edge Superstar over these past few weeks.

