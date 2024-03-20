CM Punk sends heartfelt message to his wife following WWE RAW

CM Punk is gearing up for his WWE on-screen return in a week's time. It's not out of the realm of possibility that he has a role at WrestleMania XL, too, as he has disclosed that he will be there at the show already.

During his time away to heal up his tricep, Punk took to Instagram to send a birthday message to his wife, April Jeanette Mendez (AJ Lee), who turned 37 on March 19, 2024:

"Happy Birthday to my best friend. The love of my life. Smartest most delicious big brained lady with an a** that don’t quit. My wife! @theajmendez," wrote CM Punk on Instagram.

AJ Lee retired from in-ring competition in 2015 immediately following her WrestleMania match. She teamed up with Paige to defeat The Bella Twins on The Grandest Stage of Them All that year.

Later on, in her memoir, the former Divas Champion disclosed two reasons behind her decision to leave. One was that she had permanently damaged her cervical spine and the fulfillment of her other goals.

The other was that she "felt caught in the middle" of WWE and CM Punk's controversial departure in 2014, whom she married on June 13, 2014.

AJ Lee clarified that she is still retired following CM Punk's WWE return

CM Punk shockingly returned to the sports entertainment giant at Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2023. This was a scene that seldom few people were able to fathom prior to it actually happening. Henceforth, speculations ran rampant about AJ Lee's possible in-ring return.

The rumors were fueled after AJ and Punk were seen training on social media. However, the 37-year-old then shared a story on Instagram in which she assured fans that she is still retired:

"bumped for @heelsstarz & @cmpunk and then went back into retirement," wrote AJ Lee on her Instagram story.

AJ Lee wrestled her final match for WWE on RAW the night after WrestleMania 31. She teamed up with Paige and Naomi to defeat Natalya and The Bella Twins. The next night, the company announced her retirement.

