  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Raw
  • Could Jey Uso leave WWE for AEW following Hall of Famer's threat? Looking at the chances

Could Jey Uso leave WWE for AEW following Hall of Famer's threat? Looking at the chances

By Yiannis Bouranis
Modified Aug 28, 2024 07:00 GMT
RAW superstar Jey Uso (Photo credit: WWE.com)
Jey Uso is one of WWE's biggest babyfaces today. [Image credits: wwe.com]

Jey Uso has become a fan favorite in WWE especially after his current singles run on Monday Night RAW. Courtesy of his YEET movement, the 39-year-old star gets a standing ovation from fans every time he gets in the ring.

Still, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi is not happy with Jey Uso's booking and recently opened up about the possibility that The Yeet Master could jump ship to AEW if he does not win a major title.

"We already know, the kid is so good. WWE ain't the only spot. He could probably go to AEW if he wanted to write his own ticket, maybe more than what WWE's making on him," Rikishi said on his RIKISHI FATU OFF THE TOP podcast.
also-read-trending Trending

Despite The Samoan Stinker's comments, it is not likely that Jey Uso will leave WWE soon and move to AEW, as the Stamford-based company seems to have massive plans for him going forward.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Jey Uso could become the No.1 Contender to Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship

youtube-cover

Since moving to RAW, Jey Uso has not got many title opportunities, but still, he remains part of the title picture. The Yeet Master is now among the favorites for a shot at Bron Breakker's Intercontinental Championship.

Jey is now part of the Fatal Four-Way Match for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship and he could get the chance to claim a major title for the first time in his singles run.

Jey has unfinished business with The Judgment Day

youtube-cover

Jey Uso has been feuding with The Judgment Day, which we expect to intensify going forward. The former Bloodline member has unfinished business with the fearsome faction and has already revealed his intentions of teaming up with Sami Zayn to go after the reigning World Tag Team Champions, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh.

At the same time, Jey has been romantically linked to Rhea Ripley, thus we should expect him to side with Mami and Damian Priest in their rivalry with the new-look Judgment Day.

Jey Uso could reunite with Roman Reigns

youtube-cover

After a four-month hiatus, Roman Reigns returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2024 and targeted Solo Sikoa and the new version of The Bloodline.

Still, the numbers game could prove to be a big obstacle for The Original Tribal Chief, thus it is a no-brainer that he will need help. Jimmy Uso is expected to return and side with him, while a reunion with Jey Uso and Sami Zayn is also a likely scenario. Still, should this happen, fans would have to wait to see whether this will be a permanent transition or they will come back to RAW once The Bloodline storyline is over.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratyush Rai
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी