Could Jimmy Uso reunite with Roman Reigns following SmackDown? Analyzing what we know so far

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown ended with a significant twist as Jimmy Uso aided Solo Sikoa in securing a victory over AJ Styles in the main event. For those who may not be aware, Solo Sikoa had interfered in a brief backstage brawl to take out The Phenomenal One earlier in the night.

However, due to an unexpected interference from Jimmy, Styles suffered a loss. Despite the victory, The Enforcer still attempted to deliver a Samoan Spike to his brother but was stopped by Paul Heyman. The closing moments of the show then saw Jimmy attack Styles and raise his finger in the air with a "We the ones" sign.

This twist in the Bloodline saga suggests that Jimmy Uso may want to align himself with the faction again. However, it appears that WWE may have other plans. Despite various potential teases on SmackDown, it seems unlikely that WWE will reunite Jimmy with Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa.

The reason behind these hints could be to build anticipation for a future feud between Jimmy and Jey Uso. Since Jey is currently absent from WWE television, this direction provides a fitting way to continue The Bloodline saga.

As Jimmy teases his interest in realigning with The Bloodline, this could lead to more segments involving Sikoa and Heyman, with the star atttempting to regain the trust of his former allies.

Jimmy Uso and John Cena were involved in a heated confrontation

Not only was Jimmy Uso involved in the main event, but he also had a heated segment during the opening moments of SmackDown when John Cena made his return. The Cenation Leader began by thanking the WWE Universe and building anticipation for his impending match in India at Superstar Spectacle 2023.

However, he was interrupted by Jimmy Uso, who made his debut with a new theme song on the show.

Their confrontation escalated after Cena mocked Jimmy by saying that the wrong Uso quit the company. This led to Jimmy attempting to deliver a superkick to Cena, but Cena managed to dodge it and responded with an Attitude Adjustment.

