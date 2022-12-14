Could Mandy Rose return to the WWE main roster after losing her title?

Mandy Rose returned to NXT in July 2021 and reinvented herself in every sense. She defeated Raquel Rodríguez for the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc 2021 and held the title until tonight.

Her 413-day title reign ended at the hands of Roxanne Perez, who defeated the Toxic Attraction star for the NXT Women’s Title in the main event of the white and gold brand this week. Of course, the loss has already stirred a debate about the former champ’s future.

It is believed that Mandy Rose could be on her way back to the main roster with Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne by her side. The trio has already accomplished everything on WWE’s developmental brand and might look to repeat their NXT success on the main roster.

Mandy Rose’s NXT Women’s Championship reign is only eclipsed by Shayna Baszler and Asuka, who have a combined title reign of over 900 days in NXT. That said, the 32-year-old has yet to claim singles gold on the main roster.

Roxanne Perez defeats Mandy Rose for the NXT Women’s Championship

Mandy jumped Roxanne during the opening segment of NXT this week. The Prodigy asked the champion to put her title on the line in the show’s main event. Rose accepted the challenge, and the match was official.

During the main event, The Prodigy also kicked out of the champion’s brutal running knee finisher. The match's closing moments saw Mandy struggle to lift Roxanne for a driller. The challenger regained momentum and performed Pop Rox for the win.

The crowd jumped to their feet as soon as the decisive bell rang. It was the dawn of a new era in the women’s division of NXT. It was a massive moment for Perez as well.

The newly-crowned NXT Women’s Champion received a standing ovation as soon as she arrived backstage after the match. It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels will have next for both Mandy and Roxanne.

