Could a once-retired former WWE Superstar be forced to take things too far after recent major insult to his family? Exploring the possibilities

A former WWE Superstar who retired from active competition a few years back may be forced to return following an insult to his family at a recent show. Santino Marella may no longer be competing actively, but that does not mean that he will get to stay out of the ring.

The superstar's daughter, Bianca Carelli (aka Arianna Grace), was insulted by Fandango recently during an IMPACT Wrestling show, which prompted a confrontation between the two.

The two were already supposed to have a match prior to this, and they will meet each other at Slammiversary Fallout. The feud kickstarted when it was revealed that Dango was the one who had been the mystery attacker who hurt Marella backstage.

During Before the IMPACT, Dirty Dango was wrestling Heath while the Director of Authority, Santino Marella, was at the commentary table. There, Dango made comments about Marella's daughter, Arianna Grace, who is currently a WWE NXT star.

“You’re a little b***h, just like your daughter.”

Marella could not take this and lost control, attacking the star. However, he was restrained by security, and Dango took the opportunity to knock him out with a punch.

Now, with the two facing each other at the event, the fallout of Dango taking shots at the former WWE Superstar's family might be too much for the star to bear. The match, which was already quite personal, now seems to have taken on a new level of animosity.

It's quite likely that the star will resort to extreme means and that Dango will find himself regretting his actions.

Given the grudge level of this match, things are likely to get very graphic.

Santino Marella had retired twice earlier, both before and after leaving WWE

After a career in WWE, where he was almost always well-loved by the fans, Marella left the company when he was released. While he has made appearances for them since he also wrestled in the indie circuit and in IMPACT Wrestling.

Back in 2017, he announced his retirement from wrestling after a match with Chavo Guerrero. He had retired while in WWE as well, back in 2014, after a neck injury. He worked in different non-wrestling capacities after that.

Since then, he has returned and wrestled quite a few matches, although his primary function has been as a commentator or a personality.