Could Randy Orton’s WWE return have major WrestleMania implications? Exploring potential clues

This week's edition of WWE RAW is special as it is the final episode of the red brand before Saturday night's Survivor Series: WarGames. But predominantly, the anticipation is sky-high among fans owing to the possibility of witnessing the return of a beloved veteran.

The word on the rumor mill is that 14-time WWE World Champion Randy Orton will resurface after being gone for over a year.

It is also believed that The Viper's comeback is directly related to the WarGames match, which features two superstars he could logically take on at the Show of Shows in 2024 - Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

However, there could be potential fan backlash to The American Nightmare and Orton's high-profile but non-title match instead of the rumored Undisputed WWE Universal Championship rematch against Roman Reigns.

This leaves us with arguably one of the biggest matches the company can book for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, which, ironically, is also a 'Mania rematch. Their contest in 2015 was notable for the remarkable mid-air RKO in the closing moments of the bout that put an exclamation point to it.

Times have changed now. Seth Rollins is far away from being The Authority's Golden Boy. If WWE has plans to have Rollins walk into WrestleMania 40 as World Heavyweight Champion, then the last wrestler to hold the Big Gold Belt instantly puts the title contest a worthy contender to main event the show.

What does it do to Randy Orton's babyface status among WWE fans though?

It's hard to imagine Seth Rollins turning heel just for the sake of this feud, nor would it make a lot of sense. The Viper's turn is almost impossible, too, as the veteran has been gone so long that the fans miss him something fierce.

There is another former rival of the veteran who could be thrown into the mix. In fact, he is already part of the World Heavyweight Championship storyline. Drew McIntyre's recent heel turn could lead to a reignited rivalry with Randy Orton. This time, in front of a live crowd.

A triple-threat match between all three aforementioned superstars also sounds grand for The Grandest Stage of Them All.

There is also the added factor of Mr. Money in the Bank, Damian Priest, and The Judgment Day forever looming in the background. Will he or won't he cash in the contract on the red brand's top champion?

Nonetheless, considering Orton's return is rumored to be on RAW, one can safely assume he will be contending for the World Heavyweight Championship sooner rather than later.

