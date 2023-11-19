[WATCH] Drew McIntyre makes first entrance since accepting Rhea Ripley's deal on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre made a deal with the devil on WWE RAW when he accepted Rhea Ripley’s deal for Survivor Series WarGames. During the latest Live Event, McIntyre competed in a match against one of the members of the babyface team for Survivor Series and made his first heel entrance before the contest.

The Scottish Warrior had been going through a rough time on RAW. His quest to win the World Heavyweight Championship was going nowhere, and Rhea Ripley approached him a few times to join The Judgment Day and take their help to win the title.

Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso challenged Finn Balor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed Tag Team Titles on Monday night. Drew McIntyre appeared during the contest and blasted Jey with a Claymore before throwing him back in the ring to take the pin.

He joined Ripley up on the stage and shook her hand, turning heel in the process. The Scottish Warrior then took on Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura in a Triple Threat Match for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Canton.

McIntyre made his first entrance since turning heel on RAW. He shared a light moment with a fan and posed with her before getting in the ring and continuing his impactful entrance after the move.

Check out the video of his entrance below:

Expand Tweet

You can see another angle of the final moments of his entrance here:

Expand Tweet

The Scottish Warrior will continue to show his intensity after the major character change. Fans can expect to see shades of a 2018 Drew McIntyre, who made waves alongside Dolph Ziggler upon his main roster return.

Drew McIntyre’s heel turn was under process for months

Many expected to see Drew McIntyre turn heel before WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Only a few believed him when he put his weight behind Seth Rollins on RAW before the turn.

WWE had been planning for his heel turn for a couple of months, according to Fightful Select. The seeds were planted by Rhea Ripley and the rest of Judgment Day, and there were several teases months before the trigger was pulled.

It will now be entertaining to see The Scottish Warrior team up with the male members of Judgment Day for WarGames. He will likely bring a lot more star power to the heel side.

Are you happy to see Drew McIntyre turn heel after nearly four years in WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.