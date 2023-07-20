Could Seth Rollins' recent revelation lead to major upset at SummerSlam? What we know so far!

Seth Rollins looks set to battle Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam 2023. The superstars are facing off for gold exactly seven years after their last battle for the WWE Universal Title.

SummerSlam 2023 will be the second match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor for the World Heavyweight Championship. Prior to this, The Visionary and The Prince wrestled for the title at Money in the Bank, where Rollins retained.

During his appearance on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE, The Visionary revealed the problems his body has been facing due to him not taking any breaks from a rigid WWE schedule. One of the primary areas of his physique that may need surgery is his lower back, and he’s been delaying it as much as possible.

“My knee's been bugging me before WrestleMania. My neck acting up, my lower back has been at me since 2019, probably should get surgery on that, but trying to do whatever I can to make sure I don’t need it.”

Fans have taken to social media since his revelation and asked him to work on his recovery. There is no ounce of doubt that Seth Rollins has stayed true to his word and has been a fighting champion since the day he won the title. Rollins' potentially needing to rest and recover could be the reason Finn Balor comes out on top at the PLE.

However, injuries have ended several WWE careers, and he should get the treatment needed to ensure his pro-wrestling career doesn’t come to a crashing halt.

Seth Rollins knew what role Dominik Mysterio would play in WWE

Dominik Mysterio is one of the top heels in WWE. The amount of boos he receives whenever he picks up the mic is evidence of the massive heat his character has garnered.

During the same IMPAULSIVE podcast, The Visionary spoke about the vision he had for Dominik Mysterio.

"I was sitting in a live event not long ago and he [Dominik Mysterio] was getting booed just out of the building and one of our producers, Hurricane Helms, was sitting there with me and he’s like, ‘If you would’ve told me six months ago he’s gonna be a top heel in the business, would you believe it?’ And I was like, ‘Yes.’ That’s the visionary part. I could see this coming... because he’s not built to be a babyface.”

Seth Rollins faced Dominik Mysterio on the July 3, 2023 edition of WWE RAW, but the match ended in disqualification when Damian Priest interfered and attacked The Visionary.