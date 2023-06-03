Could The Bloodline's implosion lead to the addition of another member? Exploring 3 suitable candidates

The Bloodline imploded with a superkick heard around the world at WWE Night of Champions. The shocking turn of events cost Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa their chance at the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in Saudi Arabia as they lost to champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The Bloodline continued to suffer on the latest edition of SmackDown. The Usos showed up uninvited to Reigns' historic champion reign celebration. Jimmy shoved Roman Reigns the same way he was pushed a few weeks ago.

Jey Uso asked The Bloodline not to fight amongst each other. Roman Reigns hugged Jimmy, only for Solo Sikoa to take out his own brother with a Samoan Spike. Paul Heyman asked Reigns what they should do with Jey, to which he said the former tag team champion will eventually fall in line as he always does.

The shocking conclusion to SmackDown this week has left many fans wondering about the fate of The Bloodline, especially The Usos. Some might argue that Jimmy’s disloyalty could force Roman Reigns to find a suitable replacement.

With that in mind, here are three candidates that could potentially replace the former Undisputed Tag Team Champion in The Bloodline.

#1. Bronson Reed could be in The Bloodline

Bronson Reed has proven to be one of the best rehires of the Triple H regime. The big man continues to dominate the competition on WWE RAW week in and week out. His devastating Tsunami finisher has destroyed many opponents.

The former NXT North American Champion could be a suitable replacement for Jimmy Uso because of his Samoan roots, despite not being related to Roman Reigns. The powerhouse has expressed his desire to join The Bloodline in the past as well.

#2. Xyon Quinn

Xyon Quinn had an impeccable run in NXT that saw him dismantle his opponents with minimal effort. The former NXT star was declared a free agent in the wake of the WWE Draft 2023. He participated in the battle royal to determine Gunther's challenger a couple of weeks ago on RAW.

Xyon Quinn’s Samoan roots make him a suitable candidate to replace Jimmy Uso in The Bloodline. The 6' 2", 246 lbs star is also known for his calm yet ruthless demeanor, something that Roman Reigns could use to his advantage.

#3. Odyssey Jones

Odyssey Jones had plenty of momentum in his corner until an unfortunate injury put him on the shelf. The big man was a finalist in the 2021 NXT Breakout Tournament that was won by current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes.

Jones was drafted to RAW as part of the WWE Draft 2023 but has yet to make a name for himself on the red brand. Triple H could book him as the replacement for Jimmy Uso. The unprecedented alliance with Roman Reigns' stable could prove to be huge for the career of the big man.

It remains to be seen how WWE will book the storyline going forward.

