Could The Rock return for another edition of SmackDown this week? Insight into WWE prospects and more

The Rock made his blockbuster return to WWE SmackDown on September 15, 2023. The Brahma Bull came out to the ring and bashed Austin Theory in his renowned fashion. He also had a heartfelt reunion with John Cena. The WWE Universe may want to witness another electrifying return, but it seems there is no such possibility anytime soon.

The Rock’s return to SmackDown was apparently a one-time appearance, and he is not expected to show up in the near future. Having said that, the former multi-time WWE Champion could return to the blue brand next year to build his rumored program with Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40.

The Great One himself confirmed that a match with The Tribal Chief was locked in for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, but the plans got shelved because they could not agree on the bout’s delivery.

"So we got really, really close, but we couldn’t actually nail what that thing was. So we decided to put our pencils down. We agreed, hey, listen, there’s a merger coming up, eventually, that will happen. There’s WrestleMania in Philadelphia," Rock told Pat McAfee.

The 51-year-old star said he was open to having a match with his cousin at WrestleMania 40 for the WWE Universe.

“I’m saying that’s a potential too. I’m open. I’m open. But again, let’s figure out what that is because the fans deserve something just incredible and unprecedented. Not only that, but I also want to deliver to the locker room and the boys and the girls back there who are working their a**es off."

The Rock reacts to the latest slew of WWE budget cuts

WWE has released more than a dozen superstars from their contracts. The latest batch of budget cuts include former champions Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin, among several NXT names such as Dabba-Kato.

The Rock took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the latest WWE budget cuts. The People’s Champion had words of encouragement for released superstars. He also praised Dolph Ziggler for having an incredible career in the promotion.

It remains to be seen whether The Rock would possibly return for another episode of SmackDown, considering his appearance was likely to be a one-off.

Do you think there is a possibility of The Rock returning to the blue brand? Sound off in the comments section below!

