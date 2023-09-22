What was the Dolph Ziggler segment that become viral? Reflecting on the iconic WWE moment

The news of Dolph Ziggler’s WWE release shocked the pro wrestling world on Wednesday. The Show Off was among a handful of names that got their contracts terminated as part of the budget cuts. He had an incredible 19 years with the company. Here’s a look at one of his most iconic WWE moments.

On May 21, 2019, Dolph Ziggler cut a promo that resonated with many WWE stars then. The former World Heavyweight Champion was asked why he attacked Kofi Kingston after being months away from SmackDown Live.

He decided to explain his actions in front of the Providence crowd in Rhode Island. Ziggler went out to a chorus of boos. That’s when he cut his “It should’ve been me!” promo. The star explained his reason for attacking the one-third of The New Day in one of the most convincing promos of his WWE career.

“I know, I know, if I was out there right now, I would boo me, too, I know. But this goes way back, this goes back when Ali got hurt and Kofi got an opportunity and he stepped up and he knocked it out of the park and it should have been me,” Dolph Ziggler said.

The multi-time champion claimed Kingston became an overnight success after eleven long years of hard work instead of Ziggler, who himself had been proving critics wrong for so long.

“Kofi jumped through hoop after hoop after hoop and he walked in and he ran the gauntlet and after eleven long years, eleven years of earning everything he became an overnight success and it should be me... he walked into the Elimination Chamber and he walked out the other side a star and it should be me. He walked in to WrestleMania to fight Daniel Bryan for the WWE Title while I sat at home and that should have been me and on that night... on that night at WrestleMania he was the better wrestler, he was the better man and he won the WWE Title and it should have been me.” [H/T Cagematch]

What happened after Dolph Ziggler's promo against Kofi Kingston on WWE SmackDown?

Dolph Ziggler was booked to face Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship at the second annual Super Showdown Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia on June 7, 2019.

Despite having many convinced he would win the title from The New Day star, Ziggler failed to beat Kingston in front of a jam-packed crowd at the King Abdullah International Stadium.

He also failed to defeat Kingston in their rematch for the WWE Championship inside a steel cage at Stomping Grounds on June 23, 2019. Fans can read the full event results here.

