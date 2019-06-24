×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Results, June 23rd: Stomping Grounds Winners, Grades, Video Highlights

Jojo
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
12.34K   //    24 Jun 2019, 07:58 IST

It was an action-packed night
It was an action-packed night

We were ready for Stomping Grounds to begin after a successful kickoff show where Drew Gulak defeated Tony Neese and Akira Tozawa to become the new Cruiserweight Champion. Becky Lynch came out first and was ready to face Lacey Evans who had recently won her first shot at the RAW Women's Title.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans - RAW Women's Title match

Evans went for a slap and angered Becky right off the bat. The champ went on the offensive and kept the pressure on until Evans hit a counter and Becky went down, clutching her ribs. Evans used the ringpost to hyperextend Becky's back and further damage her ribs.

Evans kept attacking Becky's midsection before the champ inexplicably recovered from all the pain she was in moments ago, and went on the offensive. Becky hit a couple of big moves and then the Disarmher for the easy win.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Lacey Evans to retain the RAW Women's Title

Match rating: B

Backstage, Paul Heyman was seen leaving Baron Corbin's locker room. Braxton tried to enquire abourt Baron's guest referee but the former constable of RAW kept his mouth shut.


Advertisement

The New Day vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Woods kicked off the match as KO and Sami destroyed him with Superkicks and then a huge senton. KO hit a cannonball followed by multiple sentons and Woods was in dire straits. Woods managed to fight back but before he could make a tag, Zayn took out Big E from the apron and attacked Woods.

Woods finsally made the tag and E came in to clear house. After a few minutes of sparring, Big E speared Zayn through the ropes, incapacitating both of them. KO caught Woods on the top rope and hut a cutter for the easy win.

Result: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The New Day

Match rating: A

1 / 6 NEXT
Tags:
WWE Stomping Grounds New Day Heavy Machinery WWE Roman Reigns Seth Rollins WWE Results Leisure Reading
Advertisement
WWE Stomping Grounds (23rd June 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Where to watch, Location & more of Stomping Grounds 2019
RELATED STORY
Predicting the match results for Stomping Grounds 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Stomping Grounds predictions, matches, card, & analysis | Stomping Grounds 2019
RELATED STORY
WWE Stomping Grounds 2019: 5 interesting stats and facts you need to know 
RELATED STORY
Stomping Grounds Preview: Unexpected special guest referee, 4 superstars to interfere in top match? (June 23rd, 2019)
RELATED STORY
Stomping Grounds: Predicting the quality of every match
RELATED STORY
WWE Stomping Grounds 2019: Ranking the build up for each match
RELATED STORY
WWE Stomping Grounds Preview & Predictions - Part 1
RELATED STORY
WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Preview and Prediction | Derek Ferreira
RELATED STORY
5 mistakes WWE might make at WWE Stomping Grounds 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us