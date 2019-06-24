WWE Stomping Grounds 2019 Results, June 23rd: Stomping Grounds Winners, Grades, Video Highlights

It was an action-packed night

We were ready for Stomping Grounds to begin after a successful kickoff show where Drew Gulak defeated Tony Neese and Akira Tozawa to become the new Cruiserweight Champion. Becky Lynch came out first and was ready to face Lacey Evans who had recently won her first shot at the RAW Women's Title.

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lacey Evans - RAW Women's Title match

Evans went for a slap and angered Becky right off the bat. The champ went on the offensive and kept the pressure on until Evans hit a counter and Becky went down, clutching her ribs. Evans used the ringpost to hyperextend Becky's back and further damage her ribs.

Evans kept attacking Becky's midsection before the champ inexplicably recovered from all the pain she was in moments ago, and went on the offensive. Becky hit a couple of big moves and then the Disarmher for the easy win.

Result: Becky Lynch def. Lacey Evans to retain the RAW Women's Title

Match rating: B

Backstage, Paul Heyman was seen leaving Baron Corbin's locker room. Braxton tried to enquire abourt Baron's guest referee but the former constable of RAW kept his mouth shut.

The New Day vs. Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn

Woods kicked off the match as KO and Sami destroyed him with Superkicks and then a huge senton. KO hit a cannonball followed by multiple sentons and Woods was in dire straits. Woods managed to fight back but before he could make a tag, Zayn took out Big E from the apron and attacked Woods.

Woods finsally made the tag and E came in to clear house. After a few minutes of sparring, Big E speared Zayn through the ropes, incapacitating both of them. KO caught Woods on the top rope and hut a cutter for the easy win.

Result: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn def. The New Day

Match rating: A

