Could The Rock's latest altercation be indicative of The Bloodline's future? Deciphering the clues

The Rock recently had an interesting Twitter exchange with Grayson Waller, and that could also hint towards the future of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline in WWE.

For those unaware, Grayson Waller posted a video on Twitter making fun of The Rock's WWE debut at Madison Square Garden. He also received a reply, after which he asked The Great One to appear on an episode of The Grayson Waller Effect.

There have been several speculations regarding the two stars possibly battling each other at a future WWE event. However, nothing has materialized yet. If The People's Champion is indeed going to involve himself in a storyline with The Aussie Icon, that might influence his potential involvement in The Bloodline angle.

Dwayne Johnson was heavily rumored to battle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, and fans still want the dream match to happen, possibly at next year's 'Mania. However, his recent spat with Waller might mean he doesn't want to interfere in The Bloodline Civil War. The veteran may not be planning to start a program with Roman Reigns anytime soon.

These are just speculations, and the truth will be revealed with time.

The Rock teased involvement in The Bloodline's WWE storyline

After Cody Rhodes won the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble match, it became clear that Dwayne Johnson would not be making a comeback to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, he addressed the title match pitting Reigns against Rhodes, and teased his involvement in The Bloodline ahead of The Show of Shows.

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Do you still want to see Roman Reigns vs The Rock? 🤔 Do you still want to see Roman Reigns vs The Rock? 🤔 https://t.co/rGgQznhpyu

Before 'Mania, The Rock took to Twitter to send well wishes to the WWE stars who were set to compete on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He also stated he might meet his cousins in person down the road.

"I gotta tell you, I'm so excited for not only all the matches but especially the main event with my cousin Roman Reigns, the Universal Champion. And to my family, the entire Bloodline – Jey, Jimmy, Solo – we're so proud of you guys. Kick a*s, electrify SoFi Stadium. Do what you do, it is in our blood. And who knows, maybe, just maybe, down the road, I'll see you in person. Maybe. I'll just leave it at that," said The Rock.

Still don't believe the much-awaited dream match is realistically possible? Here are five hints that The Great One will face The Tribal Chief at some point in WWE.

