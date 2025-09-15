Could Triple H make a big decision after Andrade's release?

Andrade's release from WWE came as a shock to everyone. The former United States Champion was making waves in the SmackDown's tag team division alongside Rey Fenix. However, his departure has abruptly ended the dynamic duo's momentum. This could prompt Triple H to bring Penta over to the blue brand and reunite The Lucha Brothers.Both Penta and Fenix debuted in WWE earlier this year. While Cero Miedo found a place in RAW's upper midcard division, where he's prominently featured, his brother has struggled to establish himself on the blue brand. Fenix had finally found a solid direction after being paired up with Andrade. However, with the former NXT Champion gone from the company, the luchador is back to square one.Penta, on the other hand, has gained significant popularity on the Monday night show with his top-notch presentation and charismatic performances. While both brothers have shown potential as singles stars, their success as a tag team cannot be denied.Before arriving in the Stamford-based promotion, Penta and Fenix had a highly successful run as a tag team called The Lucha Brothers. They were considered one of the best tag teams in the entire industry, having won championships all across the world.Andrade's departure from the company has opened up the perfect opportunity for Triple H to reunite The Lucha Brothers in WWE. Not only would this potential move help Rey Fenix maintain his momentum on the blue brand, but it would also allow Penta to ascend beyond the upper midcard division.Moreover, The Lucha Brothers' addition has the potential to revitalize the tag team division of any brand. That said, this is just speculation for now.After Andrade's departure, Rey Fenix could capture tag team gold with PentaThe dynamic duo of Andrade and Rey Fenix was reportedly set to compete for the WWE Tag Team Championship at Clash in Paris. However, they were eventually replaced by The Street Profits, who were unsuccessful in capturing the tag team gold from the Wyatt Sicks.Since returning on the May 23 episode of SmackDown, the Uncle Howdy-led faction has been terrorizing the entire tag team division. No team seems to have an answer to the eerie faction's dominance. Therefore, if The Lucha Brothers are reunited, they could give Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis a run for their money.Penta and Fenix could be the ones to put an end to The Wyatt Sicks' reign as the WWE Tag Team Champions. They certainly have the credibility to do so. However, it is mere conjecture at this point.