Could Vince McMahon have scrapped highly anticipated WWE RAW reunion? Alleged details on canceled plans

Vince McMahon's return to WWE creative may have resulted in a couple of plans being changed. As it turns out, one possible plan that was halted involved a notable stable, The Hurt Business.

In 2020, MVP formed a group with Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and Cedric Alexander called The Hurt Business. The group has seen a number of successes. They feuded with the likes of Ricochet, Apollo Crews, The New Day, and more. The group disbanded the following year. Still, many fans were still expecting a reunion, which might have been recently planned.

Prior to this year's WrestleMania, there were reports that the group was supposed to reunite. However, nothing came to fruition. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, plans for a reunion began but it was ultimately dropped. Due to this news, many fans believe that Vince McMahon may have been the mastermind behind The Hurt Business not reuniting.

“They have started it and totally dropped it. Yeah, I mean, we haven’t seen MVP around. We haven’t seen Cedric or Shelton around, nothing," Dave Meltzer said.

Another current group whose WWE future is on the rocks is Damage CTRL. After Endeavor bought the Stamford-based promotion and announced a merger with the UFC, McMahon also announced his return to creative. Reports of a split between Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, and Bayley have since made the rounds. On a recent episode of RAW, cracks in the trio were definitely visible.

MVP detailed his reaction after Vince McMahon split The Hurt Business

Many fans were not on board with the split of the stable. The members worked well together and even captured multiple titles during their run, the RAW Tag Team, United States, and WWE Championship to name a few. As it turns out, even MVP himself hinted that he's not the biggest fan of the decision.

While speaking with Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover, MVP revealed Vince decided to split the group. The RAW star then detailed that he couldn't do anything about it since McMahon was the boss.

"Vince McMahon makes decisions, and that’s way above my pay grade. The decision that he made. Why did he choose to do it? I have no idea. It was his choice. He’s the boss."

It remains to be seen if the group will ever reunite in the Stamford-based promotion now that Vince McMahon is more involved with the product.

