"CONSTANTLY getting SCREWED by Vince" - WWE fans disappointed after recent report of top faction's reunion being scrapped

With Vince McMahon's return to WWE, fans are pointing a lot of fingers at him regarding speculations that have surfaced in recent weeks. That was the case when reports emerged regarding the scrapped plans for the Hurt Business reunion.
The Hurt Business was one of the most popular factions in WWE, with MVP, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. The group got over with the fans but broke up when the All Mighty decided to leave the faction. MVP went on to manage Omos, while Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin last wrestled on RAW over two months ago when they picked up a win over the Alpha Academy.
Earlier this year, there were numerous teases suggesting that the Hurt Business could be reuniting. There were also rumors that NXT star Carmelo Hayes could receive a main roster call-up and join forces with the faction. However, a new report from Dave Meltzer has stated that the reunion plans have been scrapped for now.
WWE fans were understandably disappointed, with many feeling that Vince McMahon might have had something to do with this decision.
MVP explained why WWE chose Cedric Alexander for The Hurt Business over Ricochet
The Hurt Business initially started with MVP joining forces with Bobby Lashley. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were later additions.
In a recent interview, MVP revealed that it ultimately came down to picking between Ricochet and Cedric. They felt that Ricochet had a better chance of making it as a singles star, so they went with Cedric Alexander to be included in the group instead.
"At that point, we felt that, you know, Apollo (Crews) is being established on his own and we came down to Ricochet and Cedric (Alexander for a spot in The Hurt Business) and we felt that Ricochet stood a better chance of being successful on his own, whereas Cedric would do better from his association with us and so far, I think I was pretty accurate in that assessment," said MVP. (1:23 to 1:43)
Ricochet has gone on to win a number of singles titles in WWE. He is a former United States, Intercontinental, and NXT North American Champion, however, fans still believe that the star is underbooked.
