"CONSTANTLY getting SCREWED by Vince" - WWE fans disappointed after recent report of top faction's reunion being scrapped

By Vivek Sharma
Modified Apr 12, 2023 01:16 IST
Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon's return to WWE has been controversial

With Vince McMahon's return to WWE, fans are pointing a lot of fingers at him regarding speculations that have surfaced in recent weeks. That was the case when reports emerged regarding the scrapped plans for the Hurt Business reunion.

The Hurt Business was one of the most popular factions in WWE, with MVP, Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin. The group got over with the fans but broke up when the All Mighty decided to leave the faction. MVP went on to manage Omos, while Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin last wrestled on RAW over two months ago when they picked up a win over the Alpha Academy.

Earlier this year, there were numerous teases suggesting that the Hurt Business could be reuniting. There were also rumors that NXT star Carmelo Hayes could receive a main roster call-up and join forces with the faction. However, a new report from Dave Meltzer has stated that the reunion plans have been scrapped for now.

Report: WWE Scraps Plans To Reform The Hurt BusinessMany thought WWE were taking the long game with The Hurt Business ahead of a potential reunion, especially after reports revealed Carmelo Hayes had been discussed as a potential new member within WWE creative. In an update,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/LZNRzndK66

WWE fans were understandably disappointed, with many feeling that Vince McMahon might have had something to do with this decision.

Here's what I want to know:What the hell happened to the Hurt Business reunion storyline? WWE was on the verge of writing a major wrong -- and then suddenly dropped it. We haven't seen Shelton Benjamin or Cedric Alexander in months. Plus, this MVP run with Omos hasn't done much… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Ii9GgKXaC8
@JustAlyxCentral Vince McMahon hated The Hurt Business
@JustAlyxCentral Why would Triple H tease a hurt business reunion and not follow through on it? It's was Vince Mcmahon who vetoed it.
@JustAlyxCentral This had the chance to be a new incarnation of evolution and they botched it
@TheCovalentTV This has Vince written all over it
@JustAlyxCentral The Hurt Business vs The Bloodline was a potential money feud, and WWE squandered a golden opportunity by breaking up The Hurt Business way too soon.
@JustAlyxCentral The Hurt Business could have been RAW’s Bloodline. They couldn’t have added Omos and had a really good faction for a long time.
@JustAlyxCentral Those guys are CONSTANTLY getting SCREWED by Vince..And so are the fans.😡
@JustAlyxCentral All you need to know is Vince is back in charge. No one should expect great decision making anymore.
@JustAlyxCentral This stinks of Vince tbh
@TheCovalentTV Vince McMahon is definitely back https://t.co/AfBoSV22Ar
@TheCovalentTV Hey @VinceMcMahon how about attempting to book a legit story we want to see given a 💯 shot!?
@JustAlyxCentral Vince is one that stopped it once he was sneaking his way back to creative.
@JustAlyxCentral Hhh tease hurt business before Vince messed it up
@JustAlyxCentral Simple Vince happen lol 😂

MVP explained why WWE chose Cedric Alexander for The Hurt Business over Ricochet

The Hurt Business initially started with MVP joining forces with Bobby Lashley. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander were later additions.

In a recent interview, MVP revealed that it ultimately came down to picking between Ricochet and Cedric. They felt that Ricochet had a better chance of making it as a singles star, so they went with Cedric Alexander to be included in the group instead.

"At that point, we felt that, you know, Apollo (Crews) is being established on his own and we came down to Ricochet and Cedric (Alexander for a spot in The Hurt Business) and we felt that Ricochet stood a better chance of being successful on his own, whereas Cedric would do better from his association with us and so far, I think I was pretty accurate in that assessment," said MVP. (1:23 to 1:43)
THIS WAS EPIC. Logan paul and Ricochet are CRAZY LMAO #RoyalRumble https://t.co/6NJRIDWS7A

Ricochet has gone on to win a number of singles titles in WWE. He is a former United States, Intercontinental, and NXT North American Champion, however, fans still believe that the star is underbooked.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just question John Cena's commitment to WWE here?

