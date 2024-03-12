Could WrestleMania 40 sow the seeds for Roman Reigns' feud at the mega event next year? Exploring all aspects

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are preparing for the biggest tag team match at WrestleMania 40. The Rock is teaming with Reigns, and Cody Rhodes is teaming with Seth Rollins. The last time Reigns and Rollins fought in a singles match was at Royal Rumble 2022, which ended in a DQ.

Interestingly, in all his title matches throughout his reign, Roman Reigns secured victory by pinning or submitting his opponents. With Seth Rollins, he never managed that. The Visionary won via DQ after Reigns refused to break his guillotine hold on Rollins even though the latter’s hand had fallen on the rope. Would Rollins have won the championship had Reigns followed the rules? Maybe. Maybe not. Unfortunately, no rematch ever took place.

Adam Cole pointed this out in the latest WWE RAW episode. If a rematch does take place, it won’t be this year since they’re already fighting at The Show of Shows. However, WrestleMania 40 is where WWE can sow the seeds of their rivalry that can lead to a singles showdown between the superstars.

Indeed, The Tribal Chief didn’t defeat Seth Rollins, so the true winner is yet to be decided. Now, things will change at WrestleMania 40. Cody Rhodes might even dethrone Roman Reigns at the event. This is an angle that can be used to create a rivalry between Reigns and Rollins. Here’s how:

Originally, Seth Rollins wanted Cody Rhodes to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. The latter even gave up his main event spot to The Rock, but Rollins convinced him otherwise. This led to Rhodes challenging Roman Reigns. Otherwise, it would have been Rhodes vs. Rollins.

After being defeated by The American Nightmare, The Tribal Chief can focus on Seth Rollins after WrestleMania 40. A match between them doesn’t need to be a title match to become one of the biggest ones on a match card!

WWE Hall of Famer has praised Roman Reigns

Undoubtedly, Roman Reigns is the biggest star of the current era. He has an impact on the WWE Universe even while he’s working a limited schedule.

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan spoke about where Reigns learned his craft and how he adapted to the current situation. This is what makes him a top performer.

“Roman’s dad, Sika, he explained the ABCs of it all to him. Watch his matches and you can tell. You can see it in the way Roman creates emotion, understands how to make the crowd mad, and how he puts people on the edge of their seat calling for that comeback. Roman Reigns learned this all old-school from his dad, but he adapted to the newer era, too. He can do it all. Roman is adaptable to whoever he is wrestling. That’s important. At any moment in time, he can switch gears on you. He’s amazing, and he’d fit in any era."

Currently, Reigns is scheduled to main event both nights of WrestleMania 40. He would have headlined most WrestleManias following the upcoming Premium Live Event!

