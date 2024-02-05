Could WWE change The Rock vs. Roman Reigns? 5 times fans forced the company to change plans

WWE's plan to have The Rock face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 has certainly polarized the WWE Universe. Some fans love the dream match as it has been anticipated for many years.

Others, on the contrary, feel his showing up earlier this year was stepping on the toes of Cody Rhodes. Rhodes was likely headed to another showdown with Reigns after losing to him at WrestleMania 39. Recent reports relay that WWE is closely monitoring the situation.

When The Rock uttered one phrase - 'Should I sit at the head of the table' - at WWE RAW: Day 1, everything changed. The last 48 hours have seen support both for and against the match. Fan support has altered plans at other times, including the following five instances in WWE history.

#5 Zack Ryder using YouTube to get over

Vince McMahon liked to push who he wanted when he wanted, regardless of whether the fans were behind the decision. One case of this involved Zack Ryder, who had his Z! Long Island True Hollywood Story show on YouTube.

Ryder began his WWE career alongside Curt Hawkins as The Edgeheads, but the group went their separate ways soon. Ryder remained a heel but started to promote himself as 'The Internet Champion' on his YouTube channel with the Z! Long Island True Hollywood Story.

Fans loved it and wanted WWE to push Ryder. He was turned face and soon won the United States Title from Dolph Ziggler. It was a short reign, however, as he only held the championship for 29 days.

#4 WWE turns Lita heel after real-life relationship issues

Lita's heel turn propelled three careers in different directions

Matt Hardy, Edge, and Lita were all top stars in WWE in the early and mid-2000s. Lita was a member of Team Xtreme, along with Matt and Jeff Hardy. Edge had success in his team with Christian.

Some activities outside of WWE angles, however, turned fans against Lita. At the time, Lita was in a real-life relationship with Matt Hardy, but went behind his back with Edge. Reactions to her betraying Hardy forced officials to switch things up with the Hall of Famer's character on screen.

She was turned heel and paired with The Rated-R Superstar as an on-screen duo. It led to Edge's ascent to the main event while also turning the beloved Lita into a villain.

#3 KofiMania

Much like another entry on this list, the fans were thunderously behind Kofi Kingston on The Road to WrestleMania 35. Kingston had never received a championship shot in his career of nearly ten years.

That changed as he worked his way into getting a shot at then-WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. Bryan had turned heel as The Planet's Champion after defeating AJ Styles for the belt. As he readied himself for WrestleMania, Bryan consistently denied Kingston an opportunity.

Vince McMahon even played into the angle, bringing up the 'B+ player' insult for Kingston. Fans thought some of the comments and actions by McMahon were just mean but still rooted for the New Day member. After losing at one bid, Kingston captured the title from The Planet's Champion at The Show of Shows.

#2 Becky Lynch and the main event of WrestleMania 35

The Man walked out with both titles following a main-event victory

WrestleMania 35 was a pivotal moment in WWE history. Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair ended up in the main event. The road to get there, however, was as convoluted as it could get.

Lynch ended up winning the 2019 Royal Rumble and chose to challenge Rousey. After some intense battles, Lynch was stripped of her opportunity and made to earn it again. In the meantime, McMahon randomly added Flair to the match. That move didn't sit well with fans as Flair hadn't earned the shot like The Man had.

It was also when Flair was winning a title almost twice a year. The fans wanted Rousey and Lynch one-on-one, but officials eventually met them halfway by adding Lynch back to the match.

#1 Daniel Bryan and the Yes! Movement at WrestleMania 30

Fans were rabid for Daniel Bryan during the Yes! Movement

The standard for fan support changing WWE's plans had to be Daniel Bryan and the Yes! Movement. Bryan got over after an amusing run as a heel and with Kane in Team Hell No.

Few stars were more popular at the time, so much so that they booed when a returning Batista, a face, won that year's Royal Rumble. Fans wanted Bryan to win and even jeered at fan favorite Rey Mysterio as the final entrant. Despite being one of the hottest acts at the time, Bryan wasn't even in the match.

The fiery babyface took over an episode of WWE RAW on The Road to WrestleMania. That action forced Triple H's hand into altering the planned main event of Batista vs. Randy Orton. Bryan then bookended The Show of Shows with wins over Triple H and then both Batista and Orton.

