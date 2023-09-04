Could WWE be hiding a secret weapon for John Cena at Superstar Spectacle? Payback had all the clues!

John Cena's return the past week has already been amped up with a good start. He hosted Payback 2023 with much fervor, and even officiated a match between The Miz and LA Knight.

At the premium live event, The A-Lister confronted his former opponent and mocked him. During the match, there was some tension between Knight and Cena. However, towards the end, after the The Megastar won, the multi-time champion applauded his efforts and highlighted his respect for the WWE star.

LA Knight is known for his mic skills, and many fans have often compared him to the Cenation Leader on many levels. Despite Knight being a part of the SmackDown roster, he feuded with The Miz, who happens to be on the red brand. Given WWE's oversight of brands, a possible brief rivalry between John Cena and LA Knight could be impending. The 46-year old is set to appear at Superstar Spectacle in India on September 8, in a tag team match with Seth Rollins.

Given that talent are always subject to change on the card, which is evident with Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' current status, Knight could drop in at Superstar Spectacle to send John Cena a message. Additionally, the WWE superstar has a massive fanbase in India, which would make the event all the more extraordinary.

The Cenation Leader's schedule with WWE is set to last till the end of October this year. This paves the way for great blockbuster matches, including possibly going up against Gunther and winning the Intercontinental Champion, or to become a 17-time World Champion, breaking Ric Flair's record too.

John Cena took his role as Payback host very seriously

In addition to being a special guest host and guest referee, John Cena also took on the role of interviewer backstage. He took The Judgment Day's reaction to winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The Cenation Leader is all geared up for Superstar Spectacle, this being his first time wrestling in India. His run with the company has kickstarted on a good note, hinting at a prominent two month feuds and segments. This is effective planning by WWE with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns reportedly taking some time off.

The Tribal Chief is not slated for an appearance at Fastlane too. Cena could step up to the role, and possibly have a match or segment. He has also addressed the impact of his age, and two-decade wrestling career, on his current ability to take on prominent roles.