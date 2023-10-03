Could WWE be planning major championship feud at Fastlane 2023? Analyzing possible clues from RAW

The go-home edition of WWE RAW for Fastlane 2023 saw the addition of one match to the upcoming Premium Live event. With that said, the events of the red brand this week could cause another huge match to pop up on the Fastlane match card.

On this week's episode of RAW, Gunther successfully defended his Intercontinental Championship against Tommaso Ciampa in a great main event. Elsewhere on the show, Chad Gable said The Ring General’s title run had peaked.

Expand Tweet

We also saw Bronson Reed stack up another win with Tsunami on Cedric Alexander. It is possible that Triple could book these three men to take on Gunther for his Intercontinental Championship in a fatal four-way match at Fastlane 2023.

The match definitely looks good on paper. Ideally, it would need to be built on several weeks of storytelling to set up a proper feud between said four men. However, WWE could always play the impromptu match card to set up a match of such caliber.

At the time of the writing, Gunther hasn’t been announced to defend his title at Fastlane, though he was reportedly (supposedly) set to defend it against Ciampa at the PLE before WWE scrapped those plans and shifted the match to RAW.

How many matches have been announced for Fastlane 2023 thus far?

WWE has announced a total of five matches for Fastlane 2023. The card features the likes of Seth Rollins, Shinsuke Nakamura, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, and more. The company teased a fatal four-way match between Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Championship on RAW.

Expand Tweet

Speaking of Rhea Ripley, Mami returned to RAW this week to take care of business. The Eradicator told Damian Priest he couldn’t get the job done in her absence before telling Dominik Mysterio to get the NXT North American Championship back from Trick Williams tomorrow night on NXT or “don’t bother coming home.”

It remains to be seen if Dom Dom will get the championship back from Trick Williams.

A former WWE writer thinks Bronson Reed's push could be in jeopardy here.