Could WWE star Cody Rhodes replace 31-time champion to win major award?

Cody Rhodes' in-ring return has been confirmed by WWE, with The American Nightmare declaring himself for the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match. This will continue his epic rise after defeating Seth Rollins in an epic trilogy of matches upon his return to the company in 2022.

Cody's victory over The Visionary inside Hell in a Cell at the namesake premium live event can be considered the best WWE match of 2022, making it the frontrunner to win Match of the Year in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. You - the fans - will get to decide whether Rhodes vs. Rollins wins the award.

This would mean the former Shield member could win Sportskeeda's Match of the Year for the second time in a row. Seth Rollins previously earned the award for his Hell in a Cell Match against Edge at Crown Jewel 2021. There's just something about The Architect in feud-ending cell matches, isn't there?

While a debate can be had over which Rollins trilogy was better, Cody Rhodes looks set to replace the 11-time world champion to win big at the second-ever Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards.

In fact, you can help The American Nightmare win even more! His return at WrestleMania is in the running for Moment of the Year, alongside several other epic happenings on WWE television in 2022.

Cody Rhodes could resume his feud with Seth Rollins following his WWE return

The company left the book open for a fourth match between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins after The Visionary assaulted The American Nightmare on the RAW after Hell in a Cell 2022. It remains to be seen if that is the direction Triple H will go in.

With rumors of Roman Reigns being stripped of the WWE Championship, could the two face off for the title at WrestleMania 39? It's certainly possible. However, one thing is sure.

You will have the chance to make your picks alongside legends in the upcoming Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. It is up to you whether Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins win or not. Stay tuned for updates on voting!

