WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio could get additional assistance in his battle against The Judgment Day following the Latino World Order’s reformation. The Hall of Famer has allies like Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, and Bad Bunny by his side, but the introduction of a veteran manager would significantly strengthen the stable.

Konnan has been a friend of Rey since he started training with the latter's father. His relationship with the luchador developed during their time together in World Championship Wrestling, and it even transitioned to live television. They have fought foes like the West Texas Rednecks, The Jersey Triad, and even the nWo Wolfpack.

Currently signed to Major League Wrestling (MLW), Konnan hasn’t ruled out working with WWE. He was a part of WWF Superstars in 1992. The legend also has great relations with Triple H and even teased involvement with the promotion. A dream reunion with Rey on the main roster is still awaited.

Introduced in 2021, Konnan led the Latin American Xchange stable (LAX 5150) to Tag Team Championship glory in MLW and IWA. His experience as a manager will definitely come in handy if he joins the Latino World Order. Subsequently, WWE could refine Zelina Vega as a singles star rather than give her a managerial role that hinders her potential.

A merger between LAX and LWO is also possible, given Triple H’s liking for faction supremacy and expanding the wrestling product to different territories. Danny Limelight, Julius Smokes, and Slice Boogie would then get their own taste of Titanland after hustling in the indies for several years.

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio believes he would have been a “local superstar” if not for Konnan’s assistance

Rey Mysterio achieved success in the wrestling world a tad later than Konnan. He used to knock on the doors of promotions in Tijuana before he got his first big opportunity, thanks to his friend. Konnan introduced him to Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) and thus started his rise in popularity.

“He takes off, first to Mexico, becomes a huge megastar. And the first thing he does is, when they get ready to kick off this huge promotion, he calls me and Psicosis (Dionicio Torres) to come over and continue with our wrestling careers.”, said Rey Mysterio. "I would have been a good or great wrestling kid from San Diego that wrestled in Tijuana every weekend. And I could have become a local superstar, possibly. But my life changed after Konnan opened doors. Not only in Mexico but in ECW and then WCW. So, I owe a lot of my success to Konnan.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

