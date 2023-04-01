Could this year's WrestleMania be 37-year-old star's final one? WWE contract details reportedly revealed

This year’s WWE WrestleMania extravaganza could be more special for a two-time world champion. While Brock Lesnar is looking to sign a year-long contract up to WrestleMania 40, his former rival might feature in his last ‘Mania bout if he opts not to be with wrestling’s Titanland anymore.

Drew McIntyre has had a rollercoaster main roster career. The former 3MB member was released in 2014. He then took to Impact Wrestling and immediately became a sensation. Three years later, Drew returned to WWE and ran roughshod on the main roster with his incredible performances complimented by his now-infamous Scottish Warrior character.

The 37-year-old veteran wrestler has fought at WrestleMania for five consecutive years. He even main-evented the 2020 edition, defeating Brock Lesnar at Night Two to win the WWE Championship. Drew McIntyre has developed to be one of the top babyfaces, but the promotion could shockingly lose talent if they don’t propose a new deal.

Sources close to PWInsider reported that Drew McIntyre's WWE contract is in its final year. It was mentioned that both sides aren’t even close to a new deal, meaning that the upcoming bout could be McIntyre’s final WrestleMania.

The Scottish Warrior will be in a triple-threat match against Sheamus and Gunther to decide the next Intercontinental Champion.

Drew has unfinished business with Gunther since the latter eliminated him during the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. He punched his way to a title fight in Los Angeles by winning a Fatal Five-Way Qualifying Match alongside The Celtic Warrior. He is the favorite to win the bout, and fighting his buddy, Sheamus, could lead to new rivalries.

Drew McIntyre will experience a full-circle moment at WWE WrestleMania 39

In 2009, Drew McIntyre won his first championship on the WWE main roster by defeating John Morrison after a classic thumb-to-the-eye heel move. The moment at the TLC pay-per-view is fondly remembered by the star.

During an interview, McIntyre revealed how his upcoming match at The Show of Shows would be a full-circle moment. He didn’t appreciate the Intercontinental Title the first time he won it, but now he can make up for his mistake.

“How poetic it might be that the championship that I might be able to raise at WrestleMania in front of the fans will be the first one that I won, and the one that I didn’t appreciate when I first won it,” Drew added. “Now after everything I’ve been through this would be a full circle moment.”

Not only does McIntyre have to prepare himself to land fists on Sheamus, but also faces the herculean task of taking down Gunther. The Ring General has been champion for over 290 days and seems unstoppable at the moment.

