"COUNT YOUR F**KIN DAYS!!!!" - When Cardi B sent a warning to top WWE name

Over the past few years, Cardi B has tweeted about several WWE Superstars and legends, including The Undertaker, Rey Mysterio, and Eddie Guerrero. However, her name was dropped by Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson on an episode of Monday Night RAW in 2021.

The American rapper reacted after Wilson mentioned her on RAW. Cardi B claimed she was not supposed to make her debut that way. She also jokingly called out the company's Executive Chairman, Vince McMahon, on Twitter. She asked the former CEO to count his days.

"WWWWTTTTFFFFFFFFF....😩😂😂😂😂This is not how my WWE debut was supposed to be! Vince McMahon COUNT YOUR F**KIN DAYS!!!!" Cardi B tweeted.

World Wrestling Entertainment has reportedly approached Cardi B multiple times for an appearance. Unfortunately, the American rapper has not been available due to her music commitments. However, the 30-year-old's 'Up' was the official 2021 SummerSlam theme song.

Alexa Bliss wants to see Cardi B in WWE

Over the past few decades, several celebrities have appeared in the sports entertainment juggernaut, including Snoop Dogg, Kim Kardashian, Cyndi Lauper, Hugh Jackman, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. A few even competed inside the ring, including Bad Bunny and Mr. T.

In June 2022, popular YouTuber Logan Paul signed a multi-year contract with WWE. Former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss later expressed her desire to see Cardi B join the promotion too. The Goddess disclosed that she believes the 30-year-old rapper would be a "really good" superstar.

"I feel like they have to have a big personality. We've already had some stuff with Cardi B, but I think she would be a really good WWE Superstar," she told Verge Magazine.

It was recently reported that Alexa Bliss was on a hiatus from World Wrestling Entertainment and has therefore been absent from the company's programming. However, the multi-time women's champion recently debunked the rumors, stating that she is not on hiatus and that the company knows where to find her.

It remains to be seen whether a future storyline involving Bliss and Cardi B is on the cards.

