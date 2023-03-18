"We both have a**es that have been talked about for decades" - WWE star reacts to Cardi B's tweets 

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus commented on Cardi B's recent tweets, claiming they have things in common.

A few weeks ago, WWE Hall of Famer Lita returned to in-ring competition as she joined forces with Becky Lynch to challenge Damage CTRL for the Women's Tag Team Titles. During the match on Monday Night RAW, Trish Stratus also returned to stop Bayley from interfering, allowing Lita and Lynch to defeat Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky and become the new champions.

After the match, Stratus celebrated with Lynch and Lita inside the ring. Famous American rapper Cardi B then took to Twitter to express her surprise that Stratus and Lita were in the ring together again. Cardi B has also had several interactions on Twitter with many wrestlers over the past few years.

Speaking on My Mother's Basement, host Robbie Fox asked Stratus about her thoughts on Cardi B's tweets.

“It's obviously because of our derrière, our back ends. We both have a**es that have been talked about for decades now [laughs]. No, there's much more. I don't know, I think it's cool. She was looking at it like a strong female badass. That's who Cardi B is. She grew up on that," she said.

The Diva of the Decade also addressed whether she had influenced the American rapper.

"Did I influence Cardi B? Maybe, I don't know. But I think it's cool. To me, it's a successful woman in another industry uplifting another woman and giving that awareness. It's all about that. It's about supporting and uplifting other women because the stronger as a group, with us all supporting each other and recognizing there's a space for everyone is super important and what really makes us continue to grow," Stratus added. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus is a fan of Cardi B

Over the past few years, Cardi B has tweeted about several WWE Superstars and legends, including The Undertaker, Eddie Guerrero, and Rey Mysterio. Meanwhile, Trish Stratus thought it was "cool" that the famous rapper tweeted about her too.

In her interview with My Mom's Basement, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that she did fangirl about Cardi B's tweet.

"That's the thing, right. It's nostalgic. It's funny because I actually said that to a friend. I was like, 'Oh my….' I mean, did I fangirl about her tweet? Yes, I did. I thought that was cool. I showed a friend, and she goes, 'Yeah, of course. Remember what you represent. That's the nostalgic thing, like she grew up watching what you did, a woman making it in a male-dominated world, and she did that too. How cool. Did you influence it? I don't know.' But that's what she saw, and she had that representation, she had that visibility. So yeah, it's really neat to be in that position. Did I fangirl? Yeah, a little bit," Stratus said. [H/T: Fightful]

