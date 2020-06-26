COVID-19: 3 WWE Stars who tested positive and 3 who refused to return

COVID-19 has had quite the effect on WWE

The world seemingly went into lockdown back in March as a way to prevent the COVID-19 virus from spreading as quickly as it would have if people remained in close proximity to one another. Social Distancing is a new concept that the world has had to become accustomed to and WWE has since been able to continue to present its product by putting its own safety procedures in place.

Despite this, there have been a number of positive tests throughout the company's employees ranging from production to staff and even talent.

Over the course of the past three months, a number of stars have made the choice to remain at home and look after their families as well, in order to ensure that they don't take the coronavirus back home.

It's a dangerous time right now and every WWE star is currently doing what they feel is best for themselves in the current climate. Let's take a look.

#6. Refused to return: Roman Reigns

It's hard to argue with Roman Reigns' decision to back out of his Universal Championship match at WWE's biggest show of the year because of his medical history. Reigns only recently beat leukemia for the second time and the earliest figures from the virus stated that it was much worse for people who had underlying health conditions.

Reigns also revealed that his wife had recently given birth to their second set of twins, which meant that The Big Dog had five children to look after which included two newborns.

The company was able to fill his spot with Braun Strowman and change storylines to still make sense. At present, it is unknown when Reigns will make his return to WWE, but the company seems to be allowing him to take the time he needs and to return when he feels safe.

