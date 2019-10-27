Crown Jewel 2019: Predicting the 20 participants and winners of Battle Royal to determine the No.1 Contender for the US Championship

Who will get a chance to challenge AJ Styles for the United States Championship?

WWE Crown Jewel 2019 is set to take place on October 31st at King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and the company has booked some huge matches for the second edition of the pay-per-view.

This year, we will have more heavyweights collide rather than legends, and the addition of Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury to the card is sure to make the action much more exciting.

The company has also booked the largest ever Tag Team competition for the WWE World Cup, while a big tag team match between Team Hogan and Team Flair is also set for the event.

To add more Superstars to the international show, the company has booked a 20-man Battle Royal for the event, with the winner set to earn a chance to compete for AJ Styles’ United States Championship on the same night.

In this article, we will try to predict the 20 men who could be a part of the match, and five possible winners who could go on to challenge AJ Styles for the United States Championship.

#1 Eric Young

Eric Young needs a fresh start

Eric Young is one of the few Superstars who is extremely talented and has enjoyed a good run in NXT but is struggling to make their mark on the main roster.

Young has been part of many Battle Royals for the company in the past and is no stranger to competing against several men at the same time. Currently part of the RAW brand, it’s likely that Young will once again feature in a Battle Royal this month to give some competition to the other men in the ring.

#2. EC3

Fans want to see more of EC3

Just Like Eric Young, EC3 too has failed to make a mark on the main roster even though he’s scored a huge victory over Dean Ambrose on RAW. EC3 is looking to make his mark on the main roster, before he too fades away, and also competing for the RAW brand.

He can also be made part of the Battle Royal, considering the fact that he is a big name in the wrestling circles and has been successful on other promotions and NXT in the past.

