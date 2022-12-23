Current WWE Superstar says huge recent win made their childhood dream come true 

After having only been in the WWE for less than a year, 21-year-old superstar Roxanne Perez recently achieved her dream by winning the NXT Women's Championship.

In March 2022, the first ever Ring Of Honor Women's World Champion signed for World Wrestling Entertainment, where she quickly impressed the fans in the company's third brand, NXT. She would cap off 2022 by defeating Mandy Rose to win the Women's title, ending Rose's record-breaking title reign.

During a recent appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves, Perez recapped her victory that saw her win her first-ever singles title in WWE.

"I’m sure everybody saw as soon as that bell ranng, I just burst into tears, and they were real tears. I think just like all of the trials and tribulations and like, everything that I went through since I was 13 years old to get to this moment, just like started replaying in my head." Perez added: "Winning the NXT Women’s Championship, just becoming a WWE champion, like that was my biggest dream since I was 10 years old. It honestly didn’t feel real at the moment, but the fact that it was, it just like so many emotions that just came out of me that night." (H/T Wrestling Headlines)

Despite having only been in the company for less than a year, Perez has already made plenty of history, from winning the inaugural NXT Iron Survivor match to capturing both the NXT Women's Tag Team and single Championships.

Roxanne Perez on the advice she received from a WWE Hall of Famer

Before signing for the Stamford-based company, Perez learned her skills at former World Heavyweight Champion Booker T's school, Reality of Wrestling, in Houston, Texas.

Speaking with her mentor on a recent episode of NXT, the 21-year-old spoke about the advice he gave her before her WWE tryout earlier this year.

"I remember a conversation that we had when I was gonna have my tryout. And I remember something that you said. You told me, 'you need to bet on yourself. You need to bank on your self.' And those are the words that went through my head when Mandy attacked me from behind. I didn't wanna wait till New Year's Evil. I wanted to bet on myself that night and that's exactly what I did, and everything worked up," she said. [1:39 - 2:03] (H/T Sportskeeda)

While young stars like Bron Breakker and Logan Paul impressed many this year, it is hard to argue that Roxanne Perez may be the breakout star for the company in 2022.

How far can Roxanne Perez go in the WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer says that Vince McMahon should return back to the company here

Poll : 0 votes