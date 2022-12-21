Roxanne Perez says 57-year-old WWE star's advice helped her become NXT Women's Champion

New WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez has disclosed that a piece of advice from Booker T helped her defeat Mandy Rose for the title last week.

Perez joined Booker T's wrestling promotion when she was only 16. After spending a few years there, she signed with WWE earlier this year. The 21-year-old has since won the NXT Women's Breakout Tournament and the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Cora Jade. Last week, she defeated Rose to become the new NXT Women's Champion.

In a recent interview with Booker T on NXT, Perez disclosed how a piece of advice the WWE Hall of Famer gave before her WWE tryout helped her defeat Rose to capture the title.

"I remember a conversation that we had when I was gonna have my tryout. And I remember something that you said. You told me, 'you need to bet on yourself. You need to bank on your self.' And those are the words that went through my head when Mandy attacked me from behind. I didn't wanna wait till New Year's Evil. I wanted to bet on myself that night and that's exactly what I did, and everything worked up," she said. [1:39 - 2:03]

Booker T believes Roxanne Perez is a future WWE Hall of Famer

Although she has only been in the Stamford-based company for about nine months, Roxanne Perez has made her presence felt. She is currently the top female superstar on NXT and has also competed once on SmackDown.

During an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed that he believes Perez is already a future Hall of Famer.

"She's a future Hall of Famer already man I think, you know what I mean. Right now, she has to stay on this trajectory. She's gonna be, and I said this man, I said she's leader 20 years from now. You know, going to the Hall of Fame, you know, thanking me, you know I'm old [laughs]. It's gonna be good man, it's gonna be good. I'm looking forward to it," he said. [6:26 - 6:46]

