"This is like really really cool" - Roxanne Perez reacts to her hometown celebrating her achievement

Roxanne Perez recently reacted to a photo of her hometown of Laredo, Texas, celebrating her victory over Mandy Rose.

Roxanne Perez has been on a purple patch as of late. It all started at NXT Deadline when she won the Iron Survivor Challenge to become the number one contender for the NXT Women's Championship.

The following week on NXT, Roxanne wasted no opportunity to challenge Mandy Rose for the NXT Women's Championship. After a grueling match, Perez shocked the world when she dethroned Rose, ending her 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion.

At 21, Roxanne is one of the youngest women to win the NXT Women's Title. Many fans applauded her for her win, including her hometown of Laredo, Texas, which posted a billboard celebrating the iconic moment.

Fans captured a picture of the billboard and shared it on Twitter. The NXT Women's Champion was quick to respond to the tweet by saying it was really cool.

"This is like really really cool :’) #laredoproud," wrote Roxanne Perez.

Mandy Rose dropped the title to Roxanne Perez because the company was releasing her

While many fans believed Mandy dropped the title because she was being promoted to the main roster, the truth is something else altogether. Following her loss, it was reported that Mandy Rose was released from the company.

The likely reason for her release was because of the content she was posting to her FanTime page. WWE seemingly confirmed the release by removing Mandy's photo from their promotional banners on social media and the company's website.

While it's sad to see Mandy Rose leave WWE, fans are intrigued to witness how Perez handles herself as champion. More importantly, it will be interesting to see who her first opponent will be.

