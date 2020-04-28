Apollo Crews will miss out on an important opportunity

On this week's episode of RAW, we saw WWE Superstar Apollo Crews challenge Andrade for the United States Championship. The two Superstars engaged in a great match that took the entire WWE Universe by surprise. Although their bout exceeded expectations, it met with an unfortunate end.

The referee had to stop the match in between because Crews sustained a knee injury during the match. He aggravated the injury towards the end and couldn't even stand up without the reaching out for the ropes. As a result, Andrade retained his title, but that was not the end of the bad news for Apollo.

He had earned a spot for himself in this year's Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. But right after the show, WWE confirmed that Crews is removed from the upcoming six-man ladder match for the briefcase.

Andrade issues an apology

After the incident, Andrade took to his Twitter account and apologies to Crews for causing the injury. His tweet read, "Sorry, for hurting you Apollo!". You can see his tweet below, which also features a video that shows how Crews got injured.

Since it's confirmed that Crews will not be participating in the MITB match, he will soon be replaced by another RAW Superstar. Given his recent push, it is also possible that Crews will return from injury and go right after Andrade's United States Championship after the PPV.