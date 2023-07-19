Current champion to lose title in veteran's debut? - 4 Possible directions for Nick Aldis in WWE

WWE hasn't been hiring many wrestlers in recent months. There have been rumors of a hiring freeze ever since Vince McMahon made his return to the company and began working towards a merger with Endeavor and the UFC.

Still, there are consistent rumors of new potential signings. Matt Cardona has been frequently mentioned as somebody on the company's radar. Some even believe Brian Pillman Jr. may be coming to the company. Still, for now, nothing is confirmed.

There is one free agent that has many fans talking, however. Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis is a free agent. The British star recently finished his commitment to IMPACT Wrestling and can officially sign with any promotion he wants.

This article will look at possible directions for The National Treasure if he joins World Wrestling Entertainment. There are several roles the talented veteran could take up. Will he go to NXT? Could he challenge an old friend? Perhaps Aldis may have a behind-the-scenes role?

#4. He could be a producer behind the scenes at WWE

According to reports, WWE wants to sign the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Unfortunately, the company isn't looking to bring in Nick Aldis as a competitor if rumors are to be believed.

Instead, The National Treasure is allegedly being considered in a producer's role. While fans are furious over this alleged slight, there's a chance that Aldis will accept the offer. He isn't the youngest star in the world, and working behind the scenes in WWE could offer him long-term stability.

Of course, many would be disappointed to see Nick retire before having a proper run in the company. Regardless, he may end up taking the role and helping the stars of today and tomorrow put their matches together.

#3. Nick Aldis could be the ace of NXT

While RAW and SmackDown have been staples of the wrestling industry since the 1990s, NXT Launched in 2010. It started as a competition show and became a proper developmental in 2012.

Many hope to see the white & gold brand fully develop into a full-on touring brand like RAW and SmackDown. NXT is loaded with talent from various walks of life, including veterans previously seen on WWE RAW and SmackDown.

If The National Treasure signs with the promotion, he could go to NXT. While he may not need polishing, he is a star. Aldis could help elevate the black & gold brand to the next level. Could Nick mix it up with Carmelo Hayes, Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, and other NXT stars before moving to RAW or SmackDown?

#2. He could reunite with and eventually betray Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes at the 2023 Royal Rumble

Nick Aldis has never been part of WWE. He has spent time with IMPACT Wrestling, both recently and back when the promotion was known as TNA Wrestling. He also spent time with the National Wrestling Alliance.

In fact, The National Treasure was the face of the NWA for years. During his time there, he battled numerous stars. One of the key figures he feuded with was RAW's Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare and The National Treasure bonded after feuding over the Ten Pounds of Gold.

If Nick Aldis signs with WWE, he could reunite with his former foe. The two could make for powerful allies on Monday Night RAW. It could also inevitably lead to Nick betraying Cody and the two feuding on a bigger stage.

#1. The National Treasure could dethrone Austin Theory

Austin Theory

Austin Theory is the reigning WWE United States Champion. The talented youngster is currently in his second reign with the coveted title, having first won it last year before losing it in the summer.

A-Town's Finest then went on to win the belt back at Survivor Series WarGames. Surprisingly, he's managed to hold onto the gold for over 200 days. This is despite high-level challengers, including John Cena coming for his belt.

All good things end eventually, and Austin's time as the WWE United States Champion is no different. If Nick Aldis does sign with World Wrestling Entertainment, he could fight Theory in an impromptu title bout and leave as champion. Many expected Carlito to do just that; instead, it could be The National Treasure.