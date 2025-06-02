Current champion to replace R-Truth as Jimmy Uso’s new tag team partner? Exploring the possibility 

Fans are still reeling from the shocking announcement of R-Truth’s departure from WWE. They initially took it as a joke, thinking Truth was pulling a fast one on them, but reports later confirmed it was real.

Ad

In recent years, the veteran has been a staple of backstage segments and gags, bringing a much-needed comedic aspect to the shows. Truth was part of the company for over 17 years and was believed to be a WWE lifer. However, according to the reports, his contract was not renewed by the company.

Despite not having many meaningful feuds over the past few months, Truth faced his childhood hero, John Cena, at the recent Saturday Night's Main Event, and it looked like he was going to team up with Jimmy Uso to take on Solo Sikoa and JC Mateo and probably current United States Champion Jacob Fatu on SmackDown before announcing his shocking departure.

Ad

Trending

Truth was seen in segments with Jimmy Uso following WrestleMania. The two had chemistry, and Big Jim even saved him from Sikoa and JC after the veteran lost to Mateo on last Friday's WWE SmackDown. Fans speculated that the duo could form a tag team to take on The Bloodline 2.0, as neither man had a fleshed-out storyline. Now, with R-Truth out, could someone else take his place?

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Enter, Jacob Fatu. The current WWE United States Champion could see himself forming an unlikely alliance with Big Jim. Over the past few months, the tension between Fatu and Solo Sikoa has been reaching its breaking point, and with the inclusion of Mateo, this version of The Bloodline could be on the verge of a split. Despite claiming that The Samoan Werewolf is the future, The Street Champion has cost the champion multiple matches and even his spot in the upcoming Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match.

Ad

With this level of tension between the two, it would be easy for Fatu to leave the group, but he would be outnumbered by Sikoa and Mateo, who would want the title to remain in The Bloodline.

This is where Jimmy could come in to help another fallen brother who saw the light after being controlled by the heel stable. Fans want Fatu to have a solo run, and with a little help from Big Jim, that could be possible. However, as of writing, this is just speculation, and fans will have to wait and see who Uso teams up with to take on his young brother and Mateo.

Ad

Jacob Fatu sends a heartfelt message to R-Truth

Multiple WWE stars shared their feeling on R-Truth leaving the company. Among them was the United States Champion Jacob Fatu. Taking to X/Twitter, Fatu reacted to Truth’s announcement.

"Love ya big bruh," wrote Fatu.

Expand Tweet

These kind words from one of the deadliest members of The Bloodline show just how much respect R-Truth earned during his time in WWE. Many stars confessed that they loved working with the veteran, as it was the most enjoyable experience they had ever had.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sheron Sheron is a WWE writer with over five years of experience in writing. She is fascinated by the journey of the 14-time WWE Champion Randy Orton. Aside from writing about all the RKOs The Viper lands out of nowhere, she enjoys YouTube videos, sitcoms, and horror movies. Know More