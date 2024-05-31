Current champion, Returning superstar & more — 4 opponents AJ Styles can face at Clash at the Castle

AJ Styles is currently in obscurity on Friday Night SmackDown. He has been looking to redeem himself after his two huge losses against Cody Rhodes at Backlash France and Randy Orton in the first-round match of the 2024 King of the Ring tournament. Last week on WWE SmackDown, The Phenomenal One was seen seeking an opportunity from Nick Aldis to prove himself but to no avail.

However, there is a good possibility that Styles will compete in WWE's upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event, which will be held in Glasgow, Scotland. From a returning superstar to a current WWE champion, there are several names The Phenomenal One could face at the impending spectacle. The upcoming episode of SmackDown will seemingly provide a major insight into his direction.

Let's look at four opponents AJ Styles can face at Clash at the Castle 2024.

#4. Randy Orton

One of the possible opponents AJ Styles may face at the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event is Randy Orton. Unable to find any opportunity from Nick Aldis, The Phenomenal One could ambush Orton, as the latter was the reason he did not advance in the 2024 King of the Ring tournament.

Therefore, Styles' exasperation could culminate with him viciously attacking The Viper on SmackDown, looking for revenge. This could lead to their potential match at Clash at the Castle 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. Moreover, it could mark the next chapter of their rivalry, which could go on for a month or two.

#3. Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin is one of the names that could be AJ Styles' opponent at Clash at the Castle 2024 Premium Live Event. The Lone Wolf is currently wandering directionless on SmackDown and so is The Phenomenal One. Therefore, Nick Aldis could simply put Styles in a match against the former NXT Tag Team Champion at the upcoming spectacle in Glasgow, Scotland.

Needless to say, Baron Corbin has established himself as a credible superstar over the years during his time in NXT. Therefore, with him being a babyface on SmackDown, the 39-year-old star could deliver a good feud with AJ Styles, which could culminate in a match at the upcoming premium live event.

#2. Cody Rhodes

Last week on SmackDown, AJ Styles was seen requesting Nick Aldis to give him another shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship. However, the SmackDown General Manager denied his proposal. The Phenomenal One could therefore take matters into his own hands once he reaches his boiling point.

The 46-year-old star could ambush Cody Rhodes on SmackDown and lay out a vicious beatdown, which would ultimately lead to Rhodes giving Styles a championship rematch. The American Nightmare could put his Undisputed WWE Championship on the line against The Phenomenal One at Clash at the Castle 2024.

#1. AJ Styles can face Andrade

One of the most surprising names that AJ Styles could face at the upcoming Clash at the Castle Premium Live Event is SmackDown Superstar Andrade. Ever since he was drafted to the blue brand, the 34-year-old star has not made a single appearance on the brand.

Therefore, Nick Aldis could possibly reveal Andrade as an opponent for The Phenomenal One at Clash at the Castle 2024. It will not only herald a fresh feud on SmackDown, but it will also give AJ Styles a credible opponent on the blue brand before inserting himself into the title picture again.

Given both superstars' in-ring finesse, they could deliver a blockbuster match at the upcoming spectacle in Glasgow, Scotland. It will be a match that could add grandeur to the card if crafted around a compelling storyline. Besides, WWE could continue their potential feud for a few months on SmackDown.

