Current champion to show up unannounced at the WrestleMania 40 press event to support Cody Rhodes? Major swerve explored

WrestleMania 40 is nearly two months away, and things are already intensifying in WWE. The first significant stop after Royal Rumble is the highly anticipated 'Mania Kickoff press event in Las Vegas on February 8, 2024.

The presser's promotional poster features Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, and Bianca Belair. After last week's SmackDown, The Tribal Chief is expected to face The Rock in Philadelphia despite backlash from the wrestling fraternity. The 51-year-old reportedly plans to compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40.

Fans, pro wrestlers, and industry veterans have taken to social media to address the developing situation. Current United States Champion Logan Paul voiced his support for Cody Rhodes, as he posted the three words trending on social media: "We Want Cody." He seemingly wants The American Nightmare to change his mind and challenge Reigns for the gold at The Show of Shows.

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul and The Rock share a history that dates back to the former's time as a full-time YouTuber. They worked together on a couple of videos and vlogs for The Maverick's channel. However, their relationship seemingly soured after Paul was involved in a real-life controversy.

The Maverick is a heel on SmackDown and is aligned with Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. While Logan Paul is not scheduled to be a part of the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press event, he could show up in a bid to express his disdain for The Rock. Paul might side with Rhodes and motivate him to replace The People's Champion in the rumored main event of WrestleMania.

The YouTube sensation is known for his annoying ways and antics on WWE TV. However, if he sides with Rhodes at the high-profile press conference, it might change fans' opinion of him and allow him to adopt a babyface character.

Logan Paul made his WWE debut at WrestleMania 37 three years ago as Sami Zayn's guest. He was at ringside for Zayn's bout against Kevin Owens and received loud boos from the fans in the arena. Currently, he is not slated for a match at WrestleMania 40.

Paul Heyman has been a busybody ahead of the WrestleMania 40 press event

When Roman Reigns is not around in WWE, one can be assured Paul Heyman is taking care of business on his behalf. He advises and commands Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa as per the Undisputed Universal Champion's wishes.

Paul Heyman has been in the pro wrestling industry for almost four decades. His expansive knowledge and remarkable on-screen work have allowed him to work with several icons, including Cody Rhodes' father, the late Dusty Rhodes.

Last year, before The American Nightmare clashed with The Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 39, he was approached by Paul Heyman. The two took a trip down memory lane, highlighting Heyman's history with Dusty Rhodes.

A year later, Cody Rhodes was trending heavily on social media amid widespread debate about his role at WrestleMania. Meanwhile, The Bloodline member took to social media to send a message, remembering their iconic promo exchange:

"TRENDING WORLDWIDE - With great irony, it's been one year since..." Paul wrote referring to their segment last year.

Cody Rhodes has a long road ahead of him and a tough decision to make on the Road to WrestleMania 40. When Seth Rollins asked him about his response on RAW this week, Rhodes did not reply, keeping the door open for his potential rematch against Reigns.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE