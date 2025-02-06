Current champion to team up with dream opponent; end of fan favorite tag team? - 4 WWE stars who can help Penta against Pete Dunne & Ludwig Kaiser

In less than a month on the WWE main roster, Penta has already made quite a few enemies. It's time he finds an ally to even the odds against the sinister alliance of Ludwig Kaiser and Pete Dunne.

On the latest edition of WWE RAW, the uber-popular luchador defeated Kaiser. However, that victory didn't save him from a post-match beatdown by the German star, thanks to a distraction by Pete Dunne. Unsurprisingly, The Bruiserweight is another one of the grumpy heels Penta triumphed over recently.

Thus, with his rivals joining forces to take him down, The Dark Dragon needs someone on his side, too. That is where one of the following four WWE Superstars can prove to be helpful:

#4. 2025 Men's WWE Royal Rumble winner, Jey Uso

Jey Uso has yet to make his decision about which world champion he will challenge at WrestleMania 41. However, all signs point to him choosing Gunther.

The YEET Master has never defeated The Ring General in singles action. So, if he wants the potential WrestleMania encounter to have a different outcome, he will need to get in the reigning champion's head ahead of The Show of Shows.

One way to do that would be by going after Gunther's real-life best friend and on-screen ally, Ludwig Kaiser. If Jey joins forces with Penta to keep Kaiser in check, the Austrian star could feel threatened, which could, in turn, affect his mean streak leading up to 'Mania 41.

#3. Sheamus

If there's one WWE Superstar who will never pass on an opportunity to serve a beatdown to Imperium, it's Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior has been fighting Gunther and Kaiser for roughly two and a half years now. Furthermore, his falling out with Pete Dunne has been pretty well documented on WWE TV. So, if there's one credible ally Penta could rope in to fend off the budding heel duo, it's Sheamus.

With the aforementioned four men in one ring, it's baffling to even imagine how hard-hitting the action will be. Additionally, a short alliance between the Irish star and Cero Miedo could pave the road for a future 'banger' between them.

#2. Tyler Bate

Pete Dunne's decision to partner up with Ludwig Kaiser might end up costing him his good friend, Tyler Bate. Up until last summer, Bate and Dunne were competing as a duo named 'New Catch Republic.'

While The Iron Master has been out of action since July 2024, he is reportedly ready to spring back into action. Given his history with Imperium, it's safe to assume that the 27-year-old star wouldn't be fond of Dunne teaming up with the heel stable.

Thus, to get Dunne back to his babyface ways, Bate might end up teaming up with Penta. Given their belief in the 'British Strong Style,' beating each other up might be the only way the former NXT UK Champions get back on the same page.

#1. Current Intercontinental Champion, Bron Breakker

The moment Penta first stepped foot inside a WWE ring, fans instantly started pitching dream matches for him. A grueling bout against Bron Breakker is a part of that list.

The new WWE signee and the reigning Intercontinental Champion recently had a short but gripping face-off. That was the assurance fans needed to know that a future showdown between the explosive stars was on the table. Perhaps the Triple H-led creative team could build to the said match by having Bron make sure that Penta isn't outnumbered against his current foes.

After all, the second-generation phenomenon wouldn't settle for anything less than the older Lucha Brother being 100% at the time of their potential clash. On top of that, Breakker inserting himself into Penta's ongoing storyline would open the door to a multi-man program for the Intercontinental Championship on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

