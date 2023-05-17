Current Champions should align with Bray Wyatt after his return to WWE

Bray Wyatt's WWE return hasn't impressed the fans since he returned to a thunderous reaction at the end of last year's Extreme Rules Premium Live Event in October.

Before going on a hiatus, WWE reportedly had plans to create an entire stable headed by Bray Wyatt called Wyatt 6. Unfortunately, those plans are now delayed due to Wyatt's hiatus. When The Eater of Worlds returns to the company, he should focus on creating his stable by adding Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to the mix.

Last year, Bray Wyatt returned to the company after weeks of White Rabbit teasers across both brands. In the end, The Eater of Worlds made his return to the company with promises. Later, he feuded with LA Knight on the blue brand which ended in an awkward match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

Earlier this year, Wyatt was feuding with Bobby Lashley, and the two were supposed to have a match at WrestleMania 39 before it was scrapped. The Eater of Worlds hasn't left the company, but he should focus on creating a new stable in the Modern Era with the addition of Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn.

Why should Bray Wyatt add Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn to his new stable after his WWE return?

Last year, Bray Wyatt returned to WWE after he was initially released by the company post-WrestleMania 37. After his return, there were reports regarding Wyatt creating a new stable called Wyatt 6, and there were reportedly long-term plans for the group to complete following WrestleMania 39.

Unfortunately, those plans never took place as The Eater of Worlds went on a hiatus due to an undisclosed illness, which also led to him miss WrestleMania 39. Upon his eventual return, Bray Wyatt should start recruiting stars for his new stable on the Blue brand.

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn should be added to the stable, as the two would be a perfect fit. The Unholy Union also possesses similar energy and vibes to Wyatt's current character. The two stars are talented, and working with Wyatt will allow them to perfect their character work and promos inside the squared circle.

Apart from this, the two stars would be fresher than redoing the Dark Alexa storyline from the past. Besides, WWE should focus on new storylines and stars, and a new stable with Bray Wyatt, Uncle Howdy, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, and a possible fifth member will be the best for Wyatt's return.

